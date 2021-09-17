The story Jesus told about the rich man who tore down his barns to built bigger ones may make us feel uneasy. (Luke 12:13-21) The story, of course, has nothing to do with farming, and it makes sense that if you have a good harvest, new barns may be in order. Jesus’ point was that “life does not consist in the abundance of possessions — of which many of us are greatly blessed. The presenting question is: do we rely on those possessions as the source of our happiness? Are we like the rich man who said to himself, “Soul, you have ample goods laid up for many years; relax, eat, drink, be merry.” But the story concludes by God saying to him, “You fool! This very night your life is being demanded of you. And the things you have prepared, whose will they be?” So it is, Jesus said, “with those who store up treasures for themselves but are not rich toward God.”
Recent studies regarding happiness have shown that great wealth doesn’t necessarily make one happier — in fact, people with fewer goods seem to be happier in general. There are practical problems with owning too much ñ insurance, multiple bills, upkeep, security, etc. I knew one family, for example, who seldom took trips because someone had to be home to protect the property from vandals.
Their castle became a prison. But perhaps the biggest problem with possessions comes when our identity depends on what we own, what we do, what we know, and what other people think of us. Am I what I do, what I know, what I control? The energy to maintain that kind of identity often leaves little room to nurture a relationship with God. Eventually we will give up all that we own; and when that time comes, who will we be?
The spiritual journey is filled with paradoxes. One of them is that while God is often seen in things, as in creation, God is also profoundly known in nothingness. When we cease to put our trust in things and empty ourselves, the resulting vacuum gives God the opportunity to fill us with the gifts and fruits of the Spirit.
A story is told from the Hindu tradition that sheds light on this dilemma. A very wise and holy man wanted nothing more than that his son gain a deep knowledge of the Hindu scriptures ñ the Vedas — and then learn to move beyond their mere words into their essence. So when the time was ripe he sent his son to study and serve with another wise teacher.
After many years of intense study the son returned home. One afternoon the father asked, “My dear son, tell me what you have learned so far.”
“Oh, Father,” his son relied with outstretched palms and puffed up chest, “Not only have I learned everything that knowledge can possibly teach, but I have also mastered the arts, the sciences, and philosophies.”
“Is that so, my son?” his father replied. “Then tell me! Have you sought that knowledge through which the unheard becomes heard, the un-thought becomes thought, and the unknown becomes known?”
Listening to that single question, the son realized the severe limitations of his acquired knowledge and humbly asked his father for further instructions.
The next day his father took his son to various shops in the city, including a pottery shop with many different vessels for sale. He showed his son that all the different vessels, no matter what shape, size, or name, came from a lump of clay. He did the same in a goldsmith shop ñ showing his son that all things there had originated from a lump of gold. Iron things, he showed him, came from a lump of iron.
As he took his son home, the father repeated their discovery and concluded one should seek that Reality, that essence, which pervades the whole of the universe.
When he saw how eager his son now was to hear about this Reality, he asked him to pick a large piece of fruit from a nyagrodha tree. He told him to break the fruit open and tell him what was within.
“There are many seeds within,” the son replied. His father then asked him to break open the seed.
“What is within?” asked the father. The son looked into the seed and discovered that there was nothing inside.
“Nothing?” his father asked.
“Yes, nothing,” the son replied.
“Hmm! There is nothing inside the seed!” repeated the father. “Yet, it is from this nothingness that this mighty tree has come into being. So you see it is this very nothingness, this invisible and subtle essence, which pervades the whole universe. You are that my son! And that is the Reality.”
Contemplatives in all religions have discovered that Reality, spelled with a capital ‘R,’ is often found in nothingness — in emptiness. As in a clay vessel, it is the space within that makes it useful.
As Lao Tsu said, “Cut doors and windows for a room; it is the holes which make it useful. Thirty spokes share the wheel’s hub; it is the center hole that makes it useful. Therefore profit comes from what is there; usefulness from what is not there.”
In the spiritual journey it is often what is not there that is most useful; for in the place of nothingness God’s presence is most deeply felt. A glimpse of that Reality requires that we let go of our attachments; and with a humble heart enter into the stillness — into a place of nothingness, where God can fill our empty vessels with gifts of love, joy, and peace.
