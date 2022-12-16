COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
NAACP Scholarship Fundraiser Bake Sale
The Russellville-Logan County NAACP is sponsoring a scholarship fundraiser bake sale. Bake sale offerings will include: Chess Pie $12, Chocolate Chess Pie $12, Heath Bar Cake $12, Coconut Cake $12, Derby Pie $12, Carrot Cake $12, Honeybun Cake $12, Lemon Cake $12, and Holiday Jam Cake $25. This bake sale is pre-order and orders can be made until Dec. 20 by contacting Monroe Bigbee at 270-726-2747 or ShaToyia Davenport at 803-200-3545. Pick-up will take place on Dec. 23 just in time for Christmas, at First Baptist Church. 221 S. Spring Street, Russellville, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thank you for your support of the Russellville-Logan County NAACP.
DEC. 16
Santa on 7th Street
Santa Claus will be visiting 7th Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at 210 E. 7th St., Russellville. Take pictures with Santa and board the Gingerbread Bookmobile.
DEC. 17
Elf The Musical JR
Logan County High School Presents Elf The Musical JR Saturday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Logan County High School Cafetorium. The cost is $10 (preschool and under are free).
Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having its monthly food distribution on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-11 a.m. at the Open Hearts, Open Hands building on Hwy 431 South in Lewisburg. Distribution is on the third Saturday due to the Christmas holidays.
Christmas Dinner
Concerned Citizens of Logan County will be hosting a dinner on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 12-2 p.m. at the KP Hall, 428 E. 5th St., Russellville. This event will be dine-in or carry-out.
DEC. 18
Concert at Walnut Grove Church
Jason Crabb, Unspoken & Mickey Bell in Concert at Walnut Grove Church on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m. This event is sponsored by Kirby Funeral Services and Crabtree Furniture.
DEC. 22
Auburn Senior Center Dinner
Auburn’s Senior Center is having a Christmas sit-down dinner on Thursday, Dec. 22 at 12 p.m. at the center. For more information, and to let them know you will be attending call before Dec. 21 at 270-542-8223.
DEC. 23
Santa at Barr SS Heritage House B&B
Santa Claus will be at Barr SS Heritage House B&B, located at the Jesse James Bank on Main Street in Russellville on Friday, Dec. 23 from 5-7 p.m. Must be accompanied by parent or guardian. There is no charge. Tips will be accepted but not required. Bring your children ages newborn-12 to meet Santa and Mrs. Clause. Bring your phones or cameras and get a picture if you like. Each child will get a small surprise and hopefully a wonderful memory to carry with them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.