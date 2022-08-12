An arrest has been made in connection with the home invasion that occurred Monday, Aug. 1 on Deerlick Road, where one man was shot.
Joshua Mark Taylor, 35, of Russellville, was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, and is lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He is being charged with Burglary, first degree; Assualt, fourth degree, and Criminal Mischief, second degree.
According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Department, Taylor arrived at a residence on Deerlick Road and allegedly tried to break in. The homeowner had reported to deputies he and his girlfriend were in bed when he heard a loud noise outside the residence. As he approached the front door to make sure it was locked, someone attempted to force entry into his home. When entry was gained into the home, the homeowner said he fired one round from his firearm toward one man that was threatening to physically harm him. The perpetrator fled the scene in an unknown vehicle and in an unknown direction.
During the course of the investigation, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received information that a male had been dropped off at the ER at Jennie Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man had stated he had been shot at a party in the Fairview area, however, an investigation by the Todd County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police determined the shooting occurred in Logan County.
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department is trying to locate William Michael Rice, of Elkton, a second suspect involved in the case. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Rice, please contact the Logan County Sheriff’s Department at 270-726-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.