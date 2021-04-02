Logan County Preschool Screenings
Logan County Schools will be having preschool screenings on May 10th-13th at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. These screenings are by appointment only. Call Kim Guffy at 270-726-2436 to set up an appointment.
1971 RHS Graduating Class
Any member of the 1971 graduating class at RHS who is interested in a 50th-year reunion, should contact David Guion by Wednesday, March 31 at 270-779-1521.
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic Accepting 16 and Older Reservations
Due to the availability of more vaccination sites in the area, Med Center Health is pleased to now be scheduling any individual aged 16 and older for the COVID vaccine. Please text COVID to 270-796-4400 to schedule your appointment today. If you need to cancel an appointment, please text CANCEL to 270-796-3200 or to reschedule, please text RESCHEDULE to 270-796-3200.
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center Building Campaign
Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center shares plans for its new facility at 210 S. Bethel Street, Russellville, as well as announces the donation kick-off campaign to help create a safe and nurturing atmosphere that reaches out to expectant moms and dads needing support. For more information, visit the center’s Facebook page or call 270-717-5433.
Saturday, April 3
Monster Truck Mania
For the first time ever, Monster Truck Mania is coming to Russellville Saturday, April 3 at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Logan County Ag Arena. Logan County Cattleman’s Association is helping to bring this HUGE event to Logan County. Bring out the whole family and enjoy the high-flying, ground-pounding excitement of GIANT National TV Monster Trucks including World Famous OUTLAW. You can see Quad Wars, Clash of the Titans, Kids Powerwheel Races, and ride in a real Monster Truck. You don’t want to miss out on the action. You can purchase tickets online at MonsterMania or limited seating at the door.
Saturday, April 10

Spring Cruise-In
Kirby Funeral Services will be sponsoring a Spring Cruise-In Saturday, April 10 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research, Hospice of Southern Kentucky, and the Alzheimer’s Association. The event will be held in the parking lot of Kirby Funeral Services 110, Franklin Road, Russellville. No entry fees and all vehicles are welcome.
