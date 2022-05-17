A Lewisburg man pled guilty last week in a Logan County Circuit Court to killing two people almost two years ago.
Ross Eugene Hobbs took an Alford plea on May 9 to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and operating on a suspended license. As part of the plea, Hobbs is to serve a 12-year prison sentence. He will be formally sentenced on June 10.
Hobbs was charged originally with two counts of murder, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, and one count of operating a motor vehicle while his license was suspended for a DUI in connection with a double-fatality road crash that took the lives of a husband and wife on Aug. 16, 2020, on Lewisburg Road in Logan County.
According to a police report, Hobbs was traveling north on Lewisburg Road near the Muhlenberg County line at approximately 5:20 p.m. when his pickup truck crossed into the southbound lane and crashed head-on into a vehicle occupied by Kenny and Michelle Ferguson both of Browder, and a small child. Hobbs’ truck continued rolling north, striking another vehicle occupied by Rosanna Baatz of Russellville, and Ronald Grise of Dunmor. The Fergusons were pronounced dead at the scene while the child was treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The Lewisburg man was supposed to face a jury last year, however, the trial date was continued due to evidence being discovered and the need for additional time to allow defense counsel to properly evaluate.
