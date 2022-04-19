I was shocked and saddened to hear of the recent passing of my friend Virgil Scruggs. I first met Virgil back in the early to mid-90s when he helped the Fraternal Order of Police out with their haunted house fundraiser off the Franklin Road in the field of what is now Karla Drive. He was running the chainsaw and wearing a wrestling mask. He ended up scaring my, then friend, Saundra Springer, who is now my wife. We still talk about that. I thought it was cool that he was wearing a wrestling mask. I was a big fan and little did I know, but a few years later, I would work with Virgil again. This time in pro wrestling.
Chad Appling, who now owns Napa in Russellville, and I started the Central Wrestling Federation (CWF) and Virgil was one of our referees. He was even on TV for a while with us when we had a Saturday morning show on Channel 40 out of Bowling Green. He also went on to work with Terry England and Ultimate Championship Wrestling (UCW), as well. Knowing Virgil, he probably worked for some other organizations too. We lost touch over the years after those days but would see each other from time to time and always had a good talk.
I last had a sit-down visit with him in 2020 during the pandemic. He was still the Virgil I always knew. Upon his passing, I noticed that he and his fiancée, Lisa Ann Knight were scheduled to open a new business in Russellville the day after he passed away. I reached out to Lisa to see if she would be interested in letting us know about this business and her plans to keep it going. She gladly said yes and had just had the Grand Opening on April 13th.
The business is V & L Bargain Sales and is located at 114 N. Winter in the alley beside Crabtree Furniture Company. Lisa said “Virgil and I started this business last fall. We started buying consignments, and having online auctions.” She had originally started working with her friend Judy Hyams, but eventually, she and Virgil wanted to start their own business. “We wanted our own place. Virgil found the spot. He took time and painted every bit of the whole store and worked on this the month of March. We were set to open on April 1st and then he passed away the night before on Thursday, March 31st, at 4:19. He had been helping my sons get the old Harvest turned into Hampton’s Meat Market for the Holloways. My son was talking to him and turned around. Two seconds later, he collapsed on the floor. They worked on him for over an hour and a half.”
Though this came as a shock to all of us, Lisa knew that Virgil would want her to keep the business going. She responded, “I am planning on keeping this store open. It’s V & L Bargain Sales, but I now refer to it as ‘Virgil’s Dream.’ He is the first one in his family to have ever had a store and he was thrilled to death about it. This is what he wanted to do and I’ve got to carry it on. He would want me to carry it on.”
Lisa also described her fiancée just as I knew him. She said, “He was a big cut up. He loved to carry on.” She shared how he would clown around on their live broadcasts. He would act like he was curling his hair with a curling iron or dance around with a doll. She went on to say, “He made everybody laugh. I’ve got to keep his memory going by this store. I didn’t want a boutique. I wanted something with lower prices that our customers could afford.” She let me know that it isn’t about making a ton of money, but it was gonna give two retired people a chance to do something they loved and to meet new people.
God had been preparing her for this. “I never asked for a store,” said Lisa. “I never tried doing anything like this before. This was something we wanted to give our community.”
When describing what you can find at the store, Lisa said, “All t-shirts are $15 & under. We have a Primitive Farm House booth. The front of our store consists of five booths. We have a pallet booth and then I take consignments. If someone wants to consign with me, I do it on an auction type basis or they price their items and we get on here and sell them online.”
The hours at V & L Bargain Sales are going to be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. If you need more information on the store or consignments, feel free to call Lisa at 270-320-9250.
Lisa wanted to thank their church family, New Beginnings Church in Sharon Grove. She stated, “It’s been hard, but with the grace of God, and my church family, and my friends, I think this will be a real prosperous adventure. I just want to help our community.” She also wanted to thank some of her friends that she knows that God put in her life. They are Tina Lee, Annie Kissick, and Carolyn McCall.
“Virgil was a wonderful man. He was a hard-working man,” said Lisa who also emphasized the importance of telling people that you love them while they are here. As a friend of Virgil’s, I’m sure he is looking down and smiling seeing his dream come to life. I pray I can take that fun-loving and cut-up attitude with me more than ever now. I’m not sure if there are chainsaws in Heaven, but when Saundra and I get there, it would be just like Virgil to chase us through the Pearly Gates just for fun and a good laugh. I miss ya my friend and we are glad to have Lisa and V & L Bargain Sales “Virgil’s Dream” as a part of our Russellville community.
