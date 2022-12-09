Mitchell Utley, 70, of Lewisburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the Hospice House of Southern, Kentucky in Bowling Green.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Glory Bound Church, 2502 Gordonsville Road, Russellville with the Rev. Johnny Fuller officiating.
Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
