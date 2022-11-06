The Panthers hosted the Holy Cross Cougars from Louisville on Friday for the opening round of the Class 1A playoffs. The Panthers fell 42-14 to the (8-3) Cougars.
The Panthers got two touchdowns from Labryan Nourse. Madden Bloodworth added the two extra points.
While Russellville struggled to get anything going on offense, Caleb Harper set a school record for tackles on defense.
The Senior recorded 23 tackles in the game which broke the all-time record of 22, set in 1954 by Granville Taylor.
The Panthers finish the season with a record of (1-10.)
