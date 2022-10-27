At this past weekend’s Class 2 Region 2 Cross Country Meet in Bardstown hosted by Thomas Nelson High School, Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats’ Cheyenna Neal and Ivana Huffines both qualified as individuals for the KHSAA State Cross Country Meet on Friday in Lexington.
“The girls and I are excited to go to the Cross Country AA state meet on Friday,” Wildcats’ Cross Country Coach Jane Rahm said. “Couldn’t be more proud as a coach of these talented kids. They are truly a joy, and I’m lucky to be their coach.”
Neal finished 18th with a time of 22:56.28. This will be Neal’s second appearance at the state meet.
“I was really nervous before the race started because I had pulled my quad,” Neal said. “I was afraid that if I kept running hard that I was going to hurt it even worse. I slowed down a little bit but at the halfway point of the race, I heard my coaches yelling that I had to pass three girls with about 600 meters left to have a great shot of qualifying for next week and I ended up passing seven.”
“Cheyenne Neal never disappoints,” Rahm said. “That girl will give it all she’s got to get it done. She is a hard worker and a pleasure to coach.”
Huffines, who is in her first year on the team, finished 21st with a personal best time of 22:59 and will be making her first appearance at the state meet.
“The course was pretty challenging with lots of hills,” Huffines said. “I didn’t think I qualified for state until coach (Jane) Rahm said I beat my personal record and that was a good indicator that I qualified for state. When I heard my name that I qualified for state and the cheers that followed, I got teary-eyed.”
“Ivana Huffines has been a blessing to our team,” Rahm said. “I’m sad that she found a sport she loves her senior year. She is a talented athlete and student. The true definition of a student-athlete.”
In the Men’s 5,000 Meter Run, all three of the Wildcats ran their personal best time. Matthew Bean finished 65th with a time of 22:01.97 with Nate Thomas finishing 67th with a time of 22:18.97. Blake Buckner finished 87th with a time of 26:34.68.
“The boys, Matthew Bean, Blake Buckner, and Nate Thomas are all ready to start working towards next season. That’s music to a cross country coach’s ears!,” Rahm said. “Looking forward to seeing these sophomore boys develop into top runners. They are ready to put in the work!”
