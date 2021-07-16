Three abandoned dogs living out in all kinds of weather. Their only shelter was hiding in a grove of trees. They were afraid, hungry, and homeless. They were so thin it wasn’t hard to count their ribs.
This was their life, no freshwater, nowhere to get out of the weather, and never knowing when or where they would eat again.
So, when Camden Bond told his mom, Jeannette, about the three dogs down the road, she immediately went to check on them.
She said she was greeted with barks and growls. But she looked past all that and saw three dogs that had been failed. “They were nothing but skin and bones,” Jeannette said.
Jeannette waited for them to calm down before she slowly exited her vehicle. She had brought some food with her but they were not going to come near her to get it. Talking to them in a gentle, quiet voice, she put the food down on the ground. But the three made no move to eat. She realized she was going to have to leave in order for them to feel safe enough to come near it.
But Jeannette had no intention of failing them, as someone had in their past.
The next morning, before going to work, she went back with fresh food and fresh water. Eyes of mistrust greeted her. That afternoon, she was back again.
It took them about three weeks before they decided that maybe she wasn’t going to hurt them.
The dominant dog is a male, brown and white, she named Moses. “You can tell the other two definitely follow his lead,” she said. “If he doesn’t eat, then they won’t eat either.”
Next is Willow, a solid white dog, and Harley, a Brindle, is the shyest one of the three.
Every day, twice a day, she goes to feed them and will sit on the ground just talking to the trio. Moses has gained enough courage to take a treat out of her hand. That simple gesture of trust meant so much.
“You can tell they have been abused by the way they act,” Jeannette added. Willow will sometimes let her run her hand down her back, but she shivers the entire time. They do not associate a human touch with a kind touch.
Jeannette has no idea if the dogs were dropped there or this is where they stopped after being driven from their home.
The problem she has now is with people trying to catch the dogs, particularly the white one. Every time this happens, she is back at the beginning of winning their trust.
“I find broken beer bottles, food they won’t eat, and even a ham one time,” Jeannette said. She just wishes people would stop, because the dogs are being taken care of and it is obvious from the way they look they are being well fed.
She gives a lot of credit to the BFAR — Best Friends Always Rescue for helping her with food and providing shelter for the dogs.
Jeannette’s goal is to gain their trust enough to get them vetted and then adopted out.
Heroes don’t always wear a cape, some wear sandals and their hair up in a ponytail.
