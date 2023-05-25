May 25 at 12 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Crafts & Chats
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
May 25 at 5:30 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Board Game Night
Try out this month’s game with us! A new one every month.
May 27 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Bring your friends and hang out at the library. Small activities will be available.
May 29 — All Branches
Closed for Memorial Day
No items will be due.
May 30 while supplies last — Russellville Branch
Youth Craft Kit
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
June 1 at 10:30 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Thursday Morning Book Club
Join us for thoughtful discussions and expanded reading horizons. Current books are available for checkout at the front desk of the Russellville Library.
June 1 at 4 p.m.
Friends of the Library Meeting
Meeting to plan for the Friends of the Library. For more information on becoming a member, visit loganlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
June 2 at 6 p.m. — Russellville Branch
After Hours: Karaoke
Join us for an evening of singing and camaraderie! Doors open at 5:30. Light refreshments will be provided, please no outside food or drink.
June 5 at 9 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Craft: Outdoor Bottle Torch
Join us at the Russellville Park pavilions for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10 a.m. Make your own bottle torch to use on your porch or patio. Supplies are provided, but you may bring your own special bottle if you’d like.
June 5, 12, 19, 26, and July 10, 17, and 24 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Family Activities
Fun for the whole family. Join us at the Russellville Park for crafts, games, and other fun activities together. Lunch will be provided after. Youth activities, 10 a.m. Adult crafts, 9 a.m.
June 5, 12, 26, and July 10, 17, and 24 at 12 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Youth Craft Kit
Want something to keep you busy when we don’t have events this summer? Stop by any branch to pick up a craft kit! Kits vary in type and complexity, but will always be a good experience. Branch delivery might be delayed; call your preferred branch to confirm before driving in.
June 5 & 12 and July 17 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Video Game Night
Bring your friends every Monday evening for video games of all sorts! Dedicated tournaments (with prizes!) will be held bi-weekly.
June 6 at 9 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Craft: Outdoor Bottle Torch
Join us at the Auburn Park pavilion for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10AM. Make your own bottle torch to use on your porch or patio. Supplies are provided, but you may bring your own special bottle if you’d like.
June 6, 13, 20, 27 and July 11, 18, 25 at 10 a.m. — Auburn Park
Auburn Park Family Activities
Fun for the whole family. Join us at the Auburn Park for crafts, games, and other fun activities together. Lunch will be provided after. Youth activities, 10AM Adult crafts, 9AM
June 7 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
STEAM Powered
Learn about drones, make your own spin art, build an index card tower, and other activities--all powered by STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) and your creativity.
June 7, 14, 21, 28 and July 12, 19, 26 at 10 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Adult Craft Kits
We’ll have a limited supply of weekly adult craft kits for pick up in Russellville in June and July. Sometimes, they’ll be left over kits from the park craft programs that week, sometimes they be left overs from other programs. Available Wednesdays and as supplies last.
June 8, 15, 22 and July 6, 13, 20 at 11 a.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen Tie Dye Thursday
Color your summer at Tie Dye Thursday. A different item every week. Provided items are limited and first come, first served, so get here early!
June 8 and July 13 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Color Craze
Grab a coloring sheet and join us for an hour of coloring together.
June 8, 15, 22, 29 and July 6, 13, 20, 27 at 4 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Teen D&D
Join Delaney for an evening of Dungeons and Dragons! Make your character, go on an adventure, and come back for another session when you can. Space is limited; first come, first to join the party.
June 9 at 10 a.m. — Logan County Extension Office Pavilion
PJ’s Laugh Factory
PJ and his team will take you on a magical journey you will be talking about for years to come! Each show with PJ is jam packed with audience participation, comedy, magic, music, puppets, and so much more!
June 9 at 1:30 p.m. — Auburn Park
PJ’s Laugh Factory
PJ and his team will take you on a magical journey you will be talking about for years to come! Each show with PJ is jam packed with audience participation, comedy, magic, music, puppets, and so much more!
June 9 at 6:30 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Past Finders: Sports in the County
Jim Turner on the history of sports in Logan County. The Southern Kentucky PastFinders, which has been around at least since the early 1980s, originally devoted itself to Civil War and other kinds of historical relic hunting. Through the years, it evolved into an organization devoted to the love of history in the region. Because of the Covid Outbreak, the PastFinders ceased as an organization. The Logan County Public Library is reviving it for the purpose of continuing the tradition of exploring the reasons why “all roads lead through Logan County.”
June 10 at 6 p.m. — Russellville Branch
Library After Hours: Sawmill Revival
Join us for an evening of Bluegrass on the lawn with Sawmill Revival! Bring a chair.
June 12 at 9 a.m. — Russellville Park
Russellville Park Craft: Alcohol Ink Tile
Join us at the Russellville Park pavilions for a craft! Children’s activities begin at 10AM. Decorate a tile with ink. Use as a piece of art or as a trivet. Supplies provided.
