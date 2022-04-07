The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats baseball team has shown a tremendous amount of resilience in the first three weeks of the season. The Wildcats came from behind once again for a 4-3 victory over the Logan County Cougars in a 13th District battle.
Returning senior Dalton Fiveash was the winning pitcher. He went the distance, allowed three runs on six hits and struck out 13. Sophomore Chance Sweeney took the loss as he also pitched a complete game. He gave up four runs on six hits, struck out four and walked one.
“It’s always a good game with Logan County no matter what kind of teams you think each team has. It’s always going to be a tight game and it’s good to pull those kinds of games out,” Wildcats coach Matt Wilhite said. “Dalton threw one heck of a game, and we did a good job of scoring runs when we needed to do so.”
“Really proud of our effort tonight. The kids competed. They were fantastic,” Cougars coach Ethan Meguiar said. “We struck out way too many times, but we’re a young team, but we can be better throughout the year and we will see Franklin-Simpson again soon for another district game.”
The Wildcats took the lead in the top of the fourth as senior Ben Banton led off with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on a passed ball. He scored the first run of the game on an RBI groundout by returning senior Cole Wix for a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, sophomore Jack Delaney hit an RBI single that scored Sweeney from third, tying the game at 1-1. With two outs, senior Wyatt Blake hit an RBI triple that scored Delaney that gave them a 2-1 lead.
Franklin-Simpson responded in the top of the fifth as senior Chase Wilson led off the inning by reaching second on an error. Banton laid down an infield bunt for a single, andWilson was able to score, which tied the game at 2-2 with Banton advancing to second. Wix reached base on a walk and a fielder’s choice moved the runners to second and third. With two outs, senior Justin Jones delivered a two-run double that scored Banton and Wix that gave them a 4-2 lead.
Senior Connor Binkley hit a solo home run on a 2-2 count in the bottom of the 6th that cut Logan County’s deficit to 4-3. But Fiveash would pitch three strikeouts, two flyouts and a groundout in the final two innings to close out the game for the 4-3 victory for the Wildcats.
“We can be a heck of a ballclub if we can clean up the mistakes. It’s the little things to clean up and it’s early in the season,” Wilhite said. “We got to do a better job of pitch selection at the plate. Get into the hitter’s count and take walks when we can walk, not just trying to hit the ball. Plus, we’ve found ways of coming back when we have been down and we need to get ahead and stay up, not find a way to let someone get back in it. Once you do that, they have all the momentum. Overall, it’s always good to get a win against them.”
“Chance (Sweeney) is a young pitcher and he threw off-speed pitches for strikes and got them to hit some ground balls for outs,” Meguiar said. “He had good command and kept our team in it, giving us a chance to win the game. He threw a little over 80 pitches, and if we would battle a little more and not strikeout to run up (Dalton) Fiveash’s pitch count.”
