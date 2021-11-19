Nicholas “Nick” Ray Harper, 43, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at TriStar SkyLine Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn.
Nick was born Tuesday, Jan. 31, 1978, in Russellville, Ky., the son of Benjamin Harper of Lewisburg, Ky. and Mariecia Jenkins Harper of Lewisburg, Ky. He was the husband of Maranda Jenkins Harper of Lewisburg, Ky., who survives.
Nick was a crane operator for Precision Strip and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.
Nick was a true definition of one of the good ones; a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to so many. He spent much of his extra time hunting, fishing, kayaking, and woodworking. He also enjoyed the outdoors, but most of all loved his family time.
Also surviving are daughter, Keirsten “KK” Harper of Lewisburg, Ky.; brother, Jerrod Harper (Michelle) of Glasgow, Ky.; sisters-in-law, Chelsea Rilley (Cody) of Russellville, Ky. and Kim Haddon (Mike) of Clarksville, Tenn.; brother-in-law, Ricky Burns (Jessica) of Russellville, Ky.; nieces, Bailey Harper of Russellville, Ky., Jordyn Turner of Glasgow, Ky., Addison Burns of Russellville, Ky. and Sera Sharp of Russellville, Ky.; nephews, Jake Turner of Glasgow, Ky., Liam Burns of Russellville, Ky., Ian Sharp of Russellville, Ky. and Justin Hicks of Hopkinsville, Ky.; mother-in-law, Marion Page of Russellville, Ky.; father-in-law, Richard Jenkins (Suzette) of Russellville, Ky., and grandmother, Willie Harper of Lewisburg, Ky.
Nick was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Caleb Jenkins; grandmother, Mildred Jenkins; grandfathers, Irvin Jenkins and Wallace Ray Harper, and stepmother, Debbie Harper.
Nick and the family have chosen cremation and a private ceremony. A memorial of his life will be scheduled at a later time. Price Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, per the family’s request, a savings for his daughter Keirsten Harper has been set up at Truist Bank. You may donate there, payable to Keirsten. He lived and breathed for his girl, Keirsten, so her success in life is very important to him.
