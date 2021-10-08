Logan County Chamber of Commerce Seeks Board Members
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations from its members for the 2022 Board. Nominating members must be current and in good standing. You can fill out a nomination form and turn it in no later than Oct. 15, 2021. You can find a form at the chamber on the square in Russellville. The job of a chamber board member is to support and inform the membership and be attentive to the needs of those the chamber serves.
Friday, Oct. 8Tobacco Judging
There will be a tobacco judging contest held on the square in Russellville on Friday, Oct. 8 right in front of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
Trolley Rides
Free trolley rides will be offered Friday, Oct. 8 from 1-3 p.m. Line begins at the 4th Street Theater.
Oct. 8-10
Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous
The annual Primitive Camp Meeting & Rendezvous at Red River Meeting House, 3008 Schochoh Rd, Adairville, begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and ends Sunday, Oct. 10. Everyone is invited to come out and camp or stop by and join in the fun with primitive life as it was in the 1800s.
Saturday, Oct. 9RHS Class of 1971 Reunion
It’s not too late! The RHS Class of 1971 will be celebrating their 50th class reunion on Oct. 9th after the Tobacco &n Heritage Festival and you can still sign up by contacting David at 270-779-1521.
Craft Show & Flea Market
There will be a craft show & flea market held at the historic Logan County Courthouse on West 9th Street, Russellville Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 9 a.m.
Jesse James Bank Robbery
The Jesse James Bank Robbery reenactment will be held Saturday, Oct. 9 at 9:30 a.m. in front of the Old Southern Deposit Bank of Kentucky on 6th and Main Streets, Russellville. Come early and grab a spot as there are hundreds in attendance.
Festival Parade
The Logan County Tobacco & Heritage Festival Parade will begin Saturday, Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. on the square in Russellville.
Concert at Carrico —
Jimmy Church Band
Come and enjoy music on the Russellville square Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. Bring a lawn chair. At 6 p.m. the festival grand finale, presented by Summers & Son Funeral Home, will feature the Jimmy Church Band.
Party on the Square in Auburn
Party on the Square in Auburn with Wide Open Road performing at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 13Russellville Chapter DAR Meeting
The Russellville Chapter DAR The Russellville Chapter DAR will be meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the Caldwell House at 9:30 a.m. for a short business session to vote on things that were discussed at the September meeting. Then at 10 a.m., we will carpool to the Simpson County Historical Society to start our tour at 10:30 a.m. Please try to attend since these will be such informative meetings to jumpstart our purpose for education, patriotism, and preservation.
LEAD/IDA Meetings
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13. LEAN and IDA meetings are open to the public.
Saturday, Oct. 16Annual Fund Raiser
The Russellville Rural Corinth Substation Fire Department will host its Annual Fund Raiser Saturday, Oct. 16 at 5 p.m. There will be an auction of various items including cakes and pies. The cost for adults is $7 and for children is $5. We will be serving chili and hot dogs with drinks and condiments. A $300 grand prize will be given away. We are located on Hwy 100 past the airport across from the church in Corinth on the left.
Sunday, Oct. 17Thunder on the Square
Kirby Funeral Services in conjunction with Thunder on the Square would like to welcome you to the new Fall Show held Sunday, Oct. 17 from 1-5 p.m. on the square in Russellville. There will be food, music, a 50-50 drawing and a lot of really cool vehicles. Awards will be given away for best car, truck, rat rod, motorcycle, People’s Choice, and Best in Show. All proceeds go to benefit the Jr. Diabetes Research Foundation, Alzheimer’s, and Hospice of Southern Kentucky. For more information, contact Justin Kirby at 270-213-3530. All vehicles are welcome to participate.
Monday, Oct. 18Logan County Public Library Board Meeting
Logan County Public Library Board Meeting will be having its monthly meeting Monday, Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. at the library. This meeting is open to the public.
Saturday, Oct. 23Open Hearts, Open Hands Monthly Food Distribution
Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be having their monthly food distribution on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 9-12 p.m. at their new building on the Lewisburg Road (old Auburn Bank building). Signs will be up to direct traffic and volunteers are there to help. Take note of new hours beginning this month, food will be distributed until 11 a.m., no longer 12 p.m. Also, our Clothes Closet will be open from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Lewisburg United Methodist Church fellowship hall. Many have been asking about clothing and will be able to go to the church after picking up their food. Volunteers will be there to help also.
