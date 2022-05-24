The non-resident application to attend Logan County Public Schools is now available online at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSf28cqwWiqAn2.../viewform.
This applies to parents who plan to enroll their children in Logan County Schools for the 2022-23 school year but live outside of the Logan County district. Please disregard if you live within our district or do not plan to enroll for 2022-23.
Parents/guardians will need to complete this application yearly regardless of whether your children were admitted in previous school years. Parents must complete this form separately for each student in the household.
Applications should be submitted no later than June 15, 2022. Students will be notified of their admission status no later than July 15, 2022. We recognize that this is a later timeline than in years past. The laws that govern non-resident attendance recently changed, which has caused delays in the process. If the application is approved, students will be admitted for only the 2022-2023 school year. Parents will need to reapply each year.
Current employees of Logan County Schools will need to complete the application for their children and should mark their employment status.
— Staff report
