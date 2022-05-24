Public Hearing Announced for Russellville Solar Project
A local public hearing in the matter of the Russellville Solar Project will be held Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 5 p.m. CDT, at the Logan County Public Library, 225 Armory Drive, Russellville, KY.
Chamber of Commerce Scholarship
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce will be presenting two high school seniors with the Women in Business and Men in Business Scholarship. Applicants must be high school seniors from Logan County High School or Russellville High School. Applications are due at the chamber office on the Russellville square by June 3, 2022, at 3 p.m.
Library Survey
The Kentucky Department of Libraries and Archives (KDLA) is working on its 5-year plan and would love your input. It’s one question: What do you want your public library to offer in the next 3-5 years? Have an answer? Head over to https://survey.alchemer.com/.../Kentucky-LSTA-Survey-2022... and let them know!
Wednesday, May 25
Med Center Health Free Sports Physical Night
Logan County High School Athletics is proud to announce we are once again teaming up with the great people from Med Center Health. The Med Center Health people, Dr. Abigail DeBusk, DO, Dr. Chaitu Malempati, APRN Salita Hogan, and their staff will be providing a “Free Sports Physical Night” again this year. This great event will take place on Wednesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC. This will be open to student-athletes from Logan County High School and Russellville High School.
May 27-28
COVID Education Days
The Russellville Urban Gardening project will be hosting two COVID Education Days. The first day will be held Friday, May 27th at the Andrews Farm, 1110 Hadensville, Rd. Guthrie from 11 am. to 2 p.m. Free gift cards and a quart of strawberries will be given while supplies last to people who want to fill out a COVID survey. The 2nd day will be held Saturday, May 28 at the Russellville Urban Garden Project location on 5th Street, Russellville from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free gift cards will be given out while supplies last to people who want to fill out a COVID survey. At the Russellville event, hot dogs, potato chips, and drunks will be given while supplies last. For more information, call Nancy Dawson at 270-847-8726.
June 2-5
400 Mile 68/80 Yard Sale
You can find more information on Facebook and Instagram at “400 Mile Sale” or 400milesale68 and the new website at 400mile.com. Director Tara Hall can be reached at 400milesale68@gmail.com with any questions or concerns.
June 3-4
Logan County Antique Engine & Tractor Show
The Logan County Antique Engine & Tractor Show will be held June 3-4 at the Logan County Extension Ag Complex, 255 John Paul Rd, Russellville. Featured tractors, engines, parts, a flea market, and more will be featured. For more information, contact 270-893-9528 or 270-847-2770.
2022 LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
