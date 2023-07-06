COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
Matilda the Musical
Tickets are on sale for the F-S Community Arts Council’s production of Matilda the Musical. Performances are scheduled for July 20, 21, 22, and 23 at the Goodnight Auditorium. Performance times are 7 p.m. on July 20, 21, and 22 and 3 p.m. on July 23. Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 six for students and can be purchased online at www.franklinsimpsonarts.org, or call 270-586-8055 or at the Gallery on the Square on Main Street in downtown Franklin. Information about the play and cast is available on the Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council Facebook page.
Franklin Passport
Shop local, until July 9, during the Chamber’s Franklin Passport event. For each $10 spent at any participating merchant, the customer will receive one stamp on their Franklin Passport. When all 10 squares are stamped, the customer will be entered into a drawing for a $200 Chamber Gift Certificate.
Summer Feeding Program
The African American Heritage Center is once again a pickup location for the Summer Feeding Program that offers free lunches for Simpson County school students now through Aug. 4. The free lunches can be picked up between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at 500 Jefferson Street.
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series
The 2023 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series begins June 16 and continues on eight Friday nights through Aug. 18. The free concerts will be held on the Courthouse lawn bandstand between 7-9 p.m. The concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Movies in the Park at Community Park
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will present Movies in the Park at Community Park beginning on Friday, June 9. The free movie for the entire family will be shown in the shelter — stage area beginning at about 8 p.m. Those attending can bring blankets and chairs to sit on. The Franklin-Simpson Band Boosters will be there with treats. The Rotary Club of Franklin is sponsoring the event. Other movies will be presented on July 7 and Aug. 4. Contact Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation for more information.
JULY 7
Blood Drive in Auburn
An American Red Cross community blood drive will be held Friday, July 7 from 12-6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 5030 Friendship Road in Auburn. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: auburn19 to schedule an appointment.
JULY 9
Stafford to Preach
Brother David Stafford, from Siloam Missionary Baptist Church, will preach at East Side Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, July 9 at 6 p.m. The church is at 210 East Street in Franklin.
