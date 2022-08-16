Russellville hosted a scrimmage at Rhea Stadium on Friday. Trigg County took the field against the Panthers in front of an energetic crowd ready for some Friday night lights.
The visiting Trigg County team took the win, but the young Panthers got valuable early-season experience on the field.
Russellville will travel to Butler County on Thursday to kick off the regular season.
