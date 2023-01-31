Local realtor and auctioneer Tim Haley was recently inducted into the Kentucky Auctioneer Association Hall of Fame. Tim began his career with a few nickels in his pocket, a young family, and a dream to stand behind the microphone.
Tim said, “When I was a very young boy, my grandfather would take me to the cattle auctions. I heard the auctioneer and I was amazed at what he did and how he worked a magical conversation to the bidders.” He continued, “It was simply a conversation between he and the buyers. He asked them for their money and they would respond by bidding. That amazed me and always stuck in my mind and it never left. I knew that’s what I wanted to do someday.”
A southern Kentucky boy with a lot of work ethic but not much business experience, he worked a swing shift job at the local factory when he began bid calling. He made the trip out west in the early 90’s to the Missouri Auction school and returned to Kentucky ready to start his career.
His first real auction job was at a once-a-week Auction Barn in Elkton, KY, selling household items, tools, antiques, and anything else on the block that weekend. The remainder of that week’s auctions took place at his factory job, bid calling over the work intercom and selling whatever imaginary items his co-workers brought forward. He then joined a local auction company and began to work more and more auctions.
“There have been many challenges for me along the way. I think the biggest challenge I ever had was believing in and having the confidence in myself that I could do it and make a living at it,” said Tim. He continued, “I don’t have a lot of formal education and that was always and still is in the back of my mind. With the help of God and a lot people along the way it seemed to somehow all come together. I knew I had to learn the business side of it as well so I have spent many hours attending classes and going to a lot of conventions to learn as much as possible and to this day, I still do. I don’t want to ever stop learning.”
Trying to find a way to do what he loved full-time while also trying to support his young family, he began to work as many auctions as he could. Most weeks were 50 hours at the factory, Saturday morning auctions, Saturday night horse auctions, home at 2:00 AM, and back to work at 6:00 AM.
This routine went on for years until he was finally able to move full-time into the Auction and Real Estate business. Auctions and family have always been the biggest part of his life.
“I think the most fun and rewarding thing I get out of the business is helping people who I know cannot help themself. We see ourselves as problem solvers. When people come to us, they have a need and we get to fulfill that need, and that is very very rewarding to me. There is no better feeling one can have than to be able to help someone else,” Tim shared.
His wife, Tijuana, and children, Adam, Kara, and Jonathan, worked nearly every auction with him in some capacity whether that be running tickets, clerking, running the concession stand, or making 12-hour road trips to horse auctions in Florida. After 10 years, he was able to go full-time and Tijuana, who has always been the unsung hero of the business, joined him and has been with him every step of the way.
Tim said, “Tijuana has been through all of this with me and has been right there every step of the way. She has seen me at my very lowest and my very highest. She has been through the valleys as well as the mountain tops. She has always believed in me and always encourages me to keep on.”
“My children started working at a very young age doing whatever was needed to be done. They ran tickets, did concession, fed cattle while I was away and have worked hard doing their part while I was working,” he said. “Without the support of my family, I could not have continued doing what I have done for many years. There has been a lot of traveling involved in this career and they had to travel with me many times. So a lot of credit goes to them,” Tim added.
In the mid 2000’s he started working with great friends at a very successful auction company in Bowling Green where he got a greater understanding of how to manage a great business. From there he went back to Russellville where he started one of the most successful Auction and Real Estate companies in the state. They went from a handful of auctioneers doing a lot of small auctions to a full-fledged auction and real estate company conducting auctions nearly every weekend.
“There have been other people who have helped me and stood beside me and encouraged me along the way, it is simply not a one-man task,” Tim said.
In 2022, his team of 16 auctioneers, agents, and staff sold over $100 Million dollars in real estate. If it exists, he has sold it; cows, goats, chickens, horses, pumpkins, machinery, commercial buildings, farms, and a lot of $1 box lots.
Tim said, “I have sold many many unique items in my career. But I think one of the most unique items was a working steam engine that I sold.” He continued, “I love old antique equipment and that was a very special item that I got to sell for an estate. I also got invited to go to the Grand Canyon to do a mule sale; that was pretty special to me.”
He is a family man to the core and loves the Lord. His company motto, “A Reputation You Can Trust”, is more than just words to him, it’s the way he has conducted himself over the past 35 years in all facets of his life.
Not only does he get to work in the business he loves, he also has more time for some of his favorite hobbies including raising and driving his Belgian horses, making sorghum molasses, piddling outside, camping, and spending time with his family; especially his three grandchildren, Emma, Ellie, and Tripp.
Speaking of this honor, Tim said, “Never in my wildest dreams would I have ever believed I would receive this award. It is confirmation to me that I am seen among my peers as being a leader in this industry.”
