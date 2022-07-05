From June 27 till June 30, Kentucky Changers, and its roughly 150 volunteers from all over the commonwealth ranging from sixth grade to high schoolers, will be working on 18 different projects.
According to Joe Ball, project coordinator for Kentucky Changers, and pastor at First Baptist Church — Sixth and Main Streets in Russellville, the projects include things like re-roofing houses, painting, building ramps and replacing siding, Joe Ball said.
The group included some kids from Post Oak Baptist Church in Russellville including Taylor Drake, Kailan Adams, Kaelynn Freudethal, Isaiah Lee, Colton Brown, and Logan Erby. Pastor Nick Stamps served as camp pastor with youth pastor Zac Menser. went and also served as our videographer.
Kentucky Changers is supported by the Kentucky Women’s Missionary Union, whose goal is to “fulfill the Great Commission” left by Jesus in the Gospels to “make disciples of all nations.”
“(Kentucky Changers is) a hands-on service organization that engages teenagers,” Ball said. “It’s sponsored by WMU. It engages churches and teenagers and the message of Christ, and being the hands and feet of Jesus in the community.”
While Kentucky Changers do not charge the homeowners for the repairs they do, Ball said there is a fee for volunteers to help offset the cost and to provide for the group things like meals and insurance.
“(Kentucky Changers) is working on team projects in Owensboro, Utica, Calhoun,” Ball said. “So we’re touching all things. We’ve got a roofing project; we’ve got some siding projects. We’ve got a lot of paint projects and things like that. We don’t charge the homeowners anything. The city gets a grant to help upkeep homeowners for elderly couples, and there’s some criteria they have to go through.”
Chad Rafferty, construction coordinator, said they have 14 groups of volunteers working simultaneously throughout Daviess County, and one project in McLean County, all day to get the projects done before Thursday.
Originally, the group was set to come to Daviess County in the summer of 2020, but the pandemic forced them to reconsider their plans, Ball said. Kentucky Changers have been working with the Daviess-McLean County Baptist Association for three years to make this happen.
“It’s a partnership with us and with the local Baptist associations,” Ball said.
Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro is providing them with a place to stay as well as meals for the days they are working.
Rafferty is happy to be able to give back to the community, and to have the chance to help out people who need it, he said.
“We’re just grateful to be able to partner with them,” Rafferty said. “To be given this opportunity just to serve and love them and to be able to do the work here in Owensboro and Daviess and McLean counties, and just to help somebody out.”
The group normally averages about two to three projects every summer, Ball said, they have been everywhere from Bowling Green to Louisville and from Henderson to Mayfield. Kentucky Changers is set to complete their work on June 30 and will then travel to Shelbyville where they will start working July 8 with roughly 250 volunteers, Ball said.
Ball is set to go with them, and this is his full time job.
He said he is excited to be able to give back to communities every day.
“It is amazing that God has given us this opportunity,” Ball said. “Seeing teenagers on a mission for Christ is…just a blessing.”
