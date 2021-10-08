Both Logan County and Russellville Soccer programs will be advancing to the championships thanks to the skill and coaching on both teams.
The Lady Cougars advance to the championship game against Todd County after a win against the Lady Cats held this week. The Russellville Boys Soccer Team beat Todd County advancing them to the championship against Franklin-Simpson.
The results of the 13th District championship games will be reported in the Tuesday edition of the News-Democrat & Leader.
More photos can be seen on Page A-6
