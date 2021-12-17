The “there” I am referring to is heaven, the dwelling place of God, Jesus, and The Holy Spirit. That place of beauty and splendor so aptly described in Revelation 21-22. Before we try to answer that question, we must determine where we are now, which is of course is, “here”.
To get there we must determine the way from here to there. There is but one narrow gate that leads from the life here to the life there (Matt. 7:13-14). While many desire to go there, very few are willing to put forth the effort required to enter through that narrow gate. Jesus tells us in Luke 13:24 that one must strive mightily to enter in, for many shall seek and not be able to to enter. To strive is to exert and strain to enter. To seek is to desire to enter in, but not necessarily willing to put forth the effort to be successful. We must remember that this is a most difficult way, not able to be entered lightly, casually, conveniently, or indifferently which is the way most of the world prefers. The Lord is the one who has determined this way, not man. He requires one here to enter the narrow gate by hearing, believing, repenting, confessing, being baptized into Christ and being added to His body(Rom. 10:17, Mark 16:16, Acts 8:37, Acts 2:38,) . Then and only then is one in the narrow way leading from here to there.
Once in the narrow way we must lay aside every weight and sin which does so easily beset us, and run with patience the race that is set before us (Heb. 12:1).When we are baptized into Christ we must remain connected to Him until this race is run. While it is true that no one can disconnect us from Christ and take us out of this race, we can remove ourselves from Him if we are faithless and fail to endure. If ye abide in me and my words abide in you, if ye shall ask what ye will and it shall be done unto you (John 15:7). That little word “if” is always connected to God’s promises for they are conditional on our actions, “if” we do what He commands. We must strive always to stay connected by keeping His commandments.
Knowing how to get on that narrow strait path is not all sufficient, we must have the knowledge to know what He requires of us as we run. The world will place many obstacles and pitfalls in our way to cause us to stumble and fall away. Christians must stay informed. We are told to diligently study to show ourselves approved to God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth (II Tim. 2:15). The world will tell us we cannot make it, but if we believe, with the help of the Lord we can and will make it. We must remain inspired, committed to the goal and keep on keeping on (Gal. 6:9).
