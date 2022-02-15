Many of us recently lost a voice from our childhood when Peter Robbins tragically took his life on Jan. 18, 2022. You may not recognize that name, but if I were to say, Charlie Brown, then there’s no doubt. Yes, the Charlie Brown that many of us still look forward to watching every Halloween and Christmas, or any other time. Peter was the voice of the star of the show. He was nine years old when he first voiced Charlie in “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”
I got to meet Peter at Hazzard Fest on Oct. 9 last year in Greeneville, Tenn. He was very nice and seemed to love the interaction with his fans. I asked him if he ever thought that Charlie Brown would become the iconic show that it is today with folks wanting to meet him as an adult? He paused and replied, “Of course I did, because my mother prayed for this to happen.” He chuckled after this.
I mentioned to him that there was a Bible on his meet and greet table, and he started telling a very interesting story. He said, “ In “A Charlie Brown Christmas” when he poses the question ‘does anyone know what the meaning of Christmas is all about?’ Linus reads from the Bible. The Network wanted Charles Schultz to remove that. He said, ‘then you don’t have a special. It’s gonna stay in like it is,’ and the rest is history.”
When I interviewed Peter, they had “The Great Pumpkin” scene set up for pictures, and since I love that episode, I couldn’t help but ask if Peter if he still got rocks for Halloween? He laughed and replied, “Well, I’m a little old for trick-or-treating, but you know Charlie Brown... he always gets the rock, he always loses the ball game, always misses kicking the ball, but he’ll be back next year giving it his best shot. That’s what we should learn.”
Peter struggled with many problems in his life. He had been in prison, battled drugs and alcohol, and suffered from mental illness. However, he seemed to be on the right path in recent years and truly seemed happy with life. Sadly, he won’t be here year after year to keep giving his best shot, but may we learn from Charlie to never give up. I believe Peter would want that.
If you are struggling in any area, please reach out for help. Life is truly worth living and a blessing. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.