OCT. 27Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament
Bags of Fury Cornhole Tournament will be held at the McCutchen Coke Park, 250 Spring St, Auburn. Registration begins at 6 p.m. with the tournament beginning at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 per person. Kids under age 11 are $5. For more information, call 270-731-7641.
OCT. 28
Pumpkin Trail
A Pumpkin Trail will be held at McCutchen Coke Auburn Park at the Soccer Field from Oct. 28th through the 30th. Smores will be served at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. For more information, call 270-725-5923.
Blood Drive
New Friendship Baptist Church will be having a blood drive Friday, Oct. 28 from 12-6 p.m. Please call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: auburn19 to schedule an appointment. Or, just drop by the church.
Tire Recycling Day
A Tire Recycling Day has been scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 8-10 a.m. at the county’s road department, 1088 Peyton St, Russellville. You can bring up to 12 passenger tires and two semis tires per vehicle for free. No tractor tires will be accepted. You must provide a valid Logan County license to participate.
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza
A Nightmare in Logan Plaza in Russellville will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 307 p.m. There will be music, food vendors, a trunk-or-treat, a costume contest, a lifting contest, and raffles and giveaways. All proceeds will go towards the victims of the Bilyeu Food Truck accident. The lifting deadline is Oct. 25/Quik Fit at 1144 9th St, Russellville.
OCT. 29
Panther Block Party
Russellville Independent Schools will be hosting a Fall Block party on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Rhea Stadium in Russellville from 4-6 p.m. There will be hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, caramel apples, music, trunk-or-treat, hayrides, a Halloween costume contest, a fall photo booth, and face painting. All ages are invited.
Halloween Parade
Auburn’s Inaugural Halloween Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 beginning at 6 p.m. downtown Auburn. Maceo will be in concert after the parade.
NOV. 5
E-Scrap Event
The next E-Scrap event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the recycling center, 1230 Morgantown Rd, Russellville. The Russellville senior class was approved to supply the labor for that event for $500. This is a free event for Logan Countians to dispose of their office equipment. There is a fee of $10 for each television set.
Christmas Vendor Market
The annual Christmas Vendor Market will be held during the downtown Christmas Open House at the Historic Logan County Courthouse on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 1-5 p.m. Space is limited, so please register as soon as possible. We look forward to this awesome event. Please call the Logan County Tourism Commission at 270-726-1678 for information on how to register.
