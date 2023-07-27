Franklin-Simpson High School has hired Kyle Graves as the new band director for the upcoming school year which includes marching band, percussion ensemble, jazz band, color guard, concert band, chamber ensemble, and pep band.
Graves is originally from Campbellsville and was part of the Adair County High School Band Program. He graduated from Lindsey Wilson College and Tennessee Technological University. This will be his eighth year teaching as he spent six years at Henry County High School in Paris, Tenn., and last year at Casey County High School in Liberty, Ky.
“When I first met the marching band members, I was blown away by their attitudes with the students and by the support of their parents,” Graves said. “Our student leadership team are enthusiastic, hard workers, very selfless, and those are the magical ingredients to have success in this world.”
Graves stated that the philosophy of the program is to inspire and require the three “D’s”: dedication, diligence, and discipline from every student involved in the program. The rewards of this approach are positive, self-motivated, and confident students that gain the skills needed to be successful in life. The primary objective of the program is to cultivate an appreciation of music and the arts while developing the knowledge, performance, rehearsal, and personal practice skills of each student. Students are expected to have a good work ethic, show consistent progress, and develop goals to achieve personal success while demonstrating a cooperative attitude.
“This past season was possibly the best season this school has ever had,” Graves said. “What got me interested in this program was their performance at a concert festival. Then a friend of mine got to adjudicate them in a marching band competition in Bowling Green. After hearing about that, and checking out last marching season, the students got it going on and there is a ton of potential here.”
No team is perfect and Graves saw some things that he would like to “tweak.” He wants to project the sound better by working on their confidence. The students have achieved a nice cohesive sonority of their sound but they are capable of producing a bigger, impactful sound from an audience’s perspective. He also said that they are technically sound on their instrument, and understand articulation in style, but they need to transfer that into a more confident sound with a presence.
During their first day of band camp, returning members were able to work with the new kids on the block. Graves told the band that if they continue this progress, great things will happen for them this season.
The band returns a tremendous group of marchers that will be equal to the number of enthusiastic new marchers on the team. They are at around 70 members, 38 in the woodwind, five on the battery (drumline), 14 members of the color guard, and 10-12 in the front ensemble. Because of that, the band will be in Class 3-A and will be the smallest or close to the smallest band in the class.
Graves is very excited about performing on the new football field surface at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field, and also hosting this year’s band competition on Sept. 9th, which will be their biggest fundraising event of the season. This event attracts bands from not only in the area but from Tennessee as well. The band will also compete in four competitions this season. They cannot compete in their home competition, as they will perform in an exhibition. They will still receive critiques from the judges but won’t be factored in placement. Brad Hughes will be the Master of Ceremonies for the 53rd year in a row for Franklin-Simpson’s band competition.
“The approach to performing on turf is different but for a lot of really good reasons,” Graves said. “When performing on grass, we wouldn’t want them to do something where it would hurt their instrument or their uniform. Performing on turf, moisture on the field is not much of a factor. Turf will also change the speed of the things we do. Having the experience of that will be advantageous as our postseason performance will be on turf.”
With the home opener on Aug. 25th, Phelps says that everyone can expect to see the opening number of “Pale Blue Dot,” based on astronomer Carl Sagan’s book “Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space,” which will be their competition performance piece. The music accompaniment will be set to Dvorak’s 9th Symphony called New World Symphony.
The new director’s goals for the season are to grow the program. There is potential, as there is a big number of students at the middle school level that are involved with the band. He wants his band to qualify for state competition at Western Kentucky University. Plus, he would like to host the opening round of the regional competition as Franklin-Simpson has placed a request to be one of the sites to host the event. Increase the relationship to the entire community.
“In order for us to get to where we need to be, we need the community’s support. Give everything they have at each rep at practice and performance,” Graves said. “The season is a marathon, not a sprint. Every day we are racing to see who can get the most quality reps before Halloween. Just like you do in any competitive sport, you are going to get tired, hot, hungry, thirsty; they are going to have to dig in a little deeper to find that willpower. The students have the ability to advance to that point. It’s going to be up to them to execute. Band is unique. No defense. We can only play offense, and we can do the best that we can do. The potential these students have here is great.”
Phelps’ staff will consist of Amber LaMastus (middle school director and assistant director), Melanie Vallone (woodwind specialist), Felicia Logsdon (color guard instructor), and Nate Nash (percussion).
Phelps is married to his wife Lauren and they have one son: Mason with two grandchildren.
