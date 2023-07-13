JULY 14Past Finders
Pastfinders will be meeting on July 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Logan County Public Library. Sonny Green will be the guest, who will be showing off his paintings of Logan County’s past.
July 15, 22, 29Logan County Archives Saturday Hours
The Logan County Archives will be open for research and or tours of the Old Jail and Jailer’s residence at 278 West 4th St., Russellville, from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary. Groups welcome (10 or more, please call ahead so extra volunteers can be brought in to help.) For more information call (270)-726-8179. Regular weekly hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
JULY 20Logan Joint City/County Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting
The next Logan Joint Cities/County Planning and Zoning meeting will be held July 20th at 6 p.m. in the meeting room of the Chamber of Commerce on the square in downtown Russellville.
JULY 21Givin’ Back Motorcycle Bike Night
The 3rd Annual Givin’ Back Motorcycle Bike Night will take place at 6 p.m. at Hampton Park in Russellville. The children choose the Best Bike to award the champion belt to. If you win, you put the belt on the line by bringing it back to the next show. For more information, call Jae Allison at 270-306-1800 or visit www.givinback.wixsite.com.
JULY 22Open Hearts, Open Hands Food Distribution
The July food distribution for Open Hearts, Open Hands food pantry will be Saturday, July 22 from 9-11 a.m. at our Lewisburg location at 717 S. Main Street. No ID or address requirements. Signs will be posted.
JULY 29Black Lick Creek Honey Fest
Black Lick Creek Honey Fest will be held July 29th from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at 1039 Quarry Road, Auburn. There will be food, and live music by Jordan Richm of Kentucky Shine and Friends. There are 35 vendors scheduled to sell various things from clothing, crafts, metals, pottery, woodwork, cakes, lemonade, food, etc. And don’t forget the local honey.
Logan County Clerk’s Office Saturday Hours
The Logan County Clerk’s Office, located at 229 W. 3rd St. Russellville, will be open on Saturday, July 29 for vehicle licensing and renewing tags only from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. If you have questions, you may call 270-726-6061 during regular office hours Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
AUG. 3Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant
The Little Mister & Miss August 8th Emancipation Pageant will be held on Aug. 3rd at 6 p.m. at the historic Logan County Courthouse. The entry deadline is July 27th. Applications can be picked up at Logan County Tourism. All the registration information is attached to the application.
