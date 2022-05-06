Friday, May 6Small Business Ribbon-Cutting
There will be a Small Business ribbon-cutting by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at 12 p.m. on the Square in Russellville.
Street Taco Night
Friday Night Live at Carriage House Vineyards, 259 Longview Lane, Auburn, will be held Friday, May 6 from 6-9 p.m. Street Taco Night is $12 a plate. Music by Jonathan New.
Saturday, May 7Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In will be held Saturday, May 7 at the Russellville Park Square from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome to come out and participate. There will be food, music, a 50/50 drawing, and good wholesome family fun. All proceeds go to help Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimers Cooperation.
Concerts at Carrico
The first in a series of musical entertainment for the community will be featured Saturday, May 7th at the Concerts at Carrico at the Russellville Park Square starting at 6 p.m. There will be food vendors as well as special the band Tyrone Dunn & Kinfoke to provide awesome music. This event is free to the public. Please bring a lawn chair and sit and enjoy.
Wednesday, May 11LEAD/IDA Meeting
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, May 11 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
Thursday, May 12A Night with the Arts
A Night with the Arts will be held at Logan County High School Thursday, May 12 from 5-7 p.m. and will include a student art gallery, a one-act play, and small ensemble performances from the choir and band. This is a free event. Come out and support our hardworking Arts students.
Friday, May 13Blood Drive
The Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive at New Friendship Baptist Church on Friday, May 13 from 12-6 p.m. at the fellowship hall, 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn. You can drop by to donate or call ahead and schedule a time at 1-800-733-2767 or by visiting RedCrossBlood.org and entering auburn 19.
Monday, May 16
South Logan Water Association Meeting
South Logan Water Association will hold its monthly business meeting on Monday, May 16 at 6 p.m. at the Adairville Fire Hall.
Saturday, May 21
Operation Child Prayer Walk
Operation Christmas Child will be hosting a Prayer Walk Saturday, May 21 at 9:30 a.m. at First Bapist Church, 621 E 12th Avenue in Bowling Green. Join the OCC Bowling Green Area Team as we gather together to pray for the local, national, and international ministry of Operation Christmas Child.
Wednesday, May 25
Med Center Health Free Sports Physical Night
Logan County High School Athletics is proud to announce we are once again teaming up with the great people from Med Center Health. The Med Center Health people, Dr. Abigail DeBusk, DO, Dr. Chaitu Malempati, APRN Salita Hogan, and their staff will be providing a “Free Sports Physical Night” again this year. This great event will take place on Wednesday, May 25 from 4-6 p.m. at the Logan County CTC. This will be open to student-athletes from Logan County High School and Russellville High School.
