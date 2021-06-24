The Logan County Fair has gotten off to a great start this week.

The event, which is back this year after taking not happening because of the pandemic last year, began on Tuesday night with rides and the Little Mr. & Miss Pageant and other family events.

“It was easily the biggest first night of the fair we’ve ever had,” said board member Dee Dee Brown. “It was a huge success.”

On Thursday morning, special needs individuals from the community were invited in to take part in the rides.

The biggest events are still scheduled for this weekend however, with a professional wrestling show and a monster truck exhibition. The animal shows will begin next week.

The remainder of the schedule includes:

Friday, June 25Rides & Concessions — 5 p.m.

Wrestling — 7 p.m. (arena)

Saturday, June 26

Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. (pavilion)

Rides & Concessions — 3 p.m.

Monster Trucks — 7 p.m. (arena)

Animal Shows

Monday, June 28 — 2 p.m. Alpaca Show

Tuesday, June 29 — 10 a.m. Dairy Show, 6 p.m. Beef Show

Wednesday, June 30 — 5 p.m. Market & Dairy and Goat Show, and 5:30 p.m. Sheep Show

Thursday, July 1 — 6 p.m. Hog Show

Those who made the fair possible include the 2021 Fair Board Members: Lonny Epley-Chairman, Amanda Stratton-Vice Chairman, Linda Martin-Treasurer, Dee Dee Brown-Secretary, Paul Gripshover, Mary Givens, Barry Cornelius, Ben Ferguson, Tracey Epley, Brooke Powell, Rhonda Reeves, Ethan Brown, Jason Brown, Leann Martin, Carrie Derossett, John Walpole, Jay Campbell, Polly Steenbergen, Cliff Kennedy, and Ashley Holloway.

Those who sponsor the 2021 Fair include:

Logan County Fiscal Court

H & H Sheetmetal BR Knuckles Insurance

Farm Bureau & Farm Credit J Stone Photography

Logan County Tourism Jailer Phil Gregory

WRUS Logan County Detention Center

Young Funeral Home Logan County Extension Cooperative

Silver Sponsors Mike Chestnut/Chestnut Farms

Lewisburg Banking Company Oak N Ivy

Life Choice Pregnancy Center

Amtech LC

Econo Lodge/Quality Inn

Ernie’s Lawn Mower

First Southern National Bank

Kirby Funeral Home

Logan County Republican Party

Pennyrile Electric

Price Funeral Home

Pro Services of KY

Sheriff Stephen Stratton

Southern States

Auburn Banking Company

Cayce Mill Supply

City of Russellville

Colonial Inn

Countywide Realty

Darling Ingredients

Hickory Hill

Jeff & Janice Moler

Kenway Investments

Logan Telephone Co-op

Logan County Chamber of Commerce

Lora Lee Robey

Poore’s Nursery

Pro-Tec

Roy’s BBQ

Sharon Shanklin/Shelter Insurance

Summer & Son Funeral Home

Trophies to Go

For more information, follow on the Logan County Fair Facebook Page for the latest updates or call 270-726-6323.

