Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College (SKYCTC) and the Warren County Area Technology Center hosted this year’s Region 5, Skills USA competition on Friday, Feb. 24. Region 5 schools include: Barren County Area Technology Center (ATC), Butler County ATC, Franklin-Simpson Career and Technical Center, Hart Co. ATC, Logan County ATC (Russellville & Logan Co.) Monroe County ATC (Metcalfe & Monroe Co.), and the Warren County ATC (BG City, Edmonson County, and Warren County).
The events involved competitive activities in a variety of occupational skill and leadership areas. Occupational skills include the building trades, automotive technology, electrical/electronics, information technology services, and welding fabrication. Other competitions are outstanding Skills USA chapter, community service, and talent.
Skills USA Kentucky is a partnership of students, teachers, and industry representatives working together to ensure Kentucky has a skilled workforce. The organization helps each student excel. Skills USA Kentucky is a member of the Skills USA national organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in technical, skilled, and service occupations.
Skills USA Kentucky programs include local, regional, state and national competitions in which students demonstrate occupational and leadership skills. At the annual state Skills USA Kentucky Leadership and Skills Championships, approximately 1,000 students compete in 99 occupational and leadership skill areas.
Skills USA programs also help to establish industry standards for job training in the lab and classroom and promote community service. Skills USA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is cited as a “successful model of employer-driven youth development training program” by the U.S. Department of Labor and is an OSHA Alliance partner.
Winners at the local events will move on to state and national levels and may be eligible for scholarship opportunities at SKYCTC. First, second, and third place winners in the contest will receive a gold, silver, or bronze Skills USA medallion.
The contests are organized by and run through a partnership of industry, labor, and education. More than 5,500 students from all states advance and compete in the national event.
Skills USA is the official U.S. representative to the World Skills Competition. For more information about Skills USA, go to: https://www.skillsusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.