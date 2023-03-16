Now that winter is technically over, and spring fever is setting in, Adairville is gearing up for 2023 by announcing several events.
“Market Days used to be good, but not so much any more and we thought that was because it was every week. So we decided to try Trade Days,” explained Adairville Mayor Donna Blake. She continued, “It will be the first Saturday of every month, April thru October. We invite anyone who wants to participate will join us.” The mayor plans to be there with yard sale items and hopes others who have produce, crafts, and pretty much anything they’d like to sell will be there also.
“Set up for the Trade Days will be first come, first served as far as space is concerned. The hours are 7:00 a.m. until as long as anyone wants to stay and there are no fees to participate,” said Blake. “I’m not sure if certain items, such as fire arms, are allowed or not, so trade at your own risk,” she added.
There is an Easter Egg Hunt planned for April 1st at the City Park at noon. This year there will be 2,000 eggs and the East Bunny is expected to make an appearance.
