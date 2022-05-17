Sand Volleyball Court at City-County Park

A new sand volleyball court is not ready for play at the Russellville-Logan County park off the bypass.
The court, which was once for tennis play, was beyond repair, so Facilities Director Kenny Gregory and Russellville Mayor Mark Stratton began discussions on what to do with it.
“We came up with turning it into sand volleyball,” said Gregory adding, “With the sand and new poles and nets we spent about $7,500.”
The project began in mid-February. Park and cemetery employees completed the turnaround. It took about three weeks to complete as the weather allowed.
There is already a group of citizens interested in playing sand volleyball who have been utilizing the new court.
“We are also fixing the tennis court on top of the hill at the park,” Gregory said. “New asphalt has been put down and the court surface will be painted in about 30 days. The asphalt has to cure. There will be a new fence put up around it as well. This is about a $60,000 project.”
The park is also expecting new playground equipment to be installed in July.
