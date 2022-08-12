Aug. 12
Lewisburg Back to School Splash
Lewisburg School will host a Back to School Splash on Aug. 12. Bring extra clothes for this water-filled day at the school. The 6th through 8th grades will be held on Friday, Aug. 12. If you do not wish for your child to participate, contact Kelly Lewis at 270-755-4823.
Aug 12 & 13
Auburn Dog Days of Summer
Auburn’s Dog Days of Summer begins Friday, Aug. 12 with the 5K Glow Run/Walk at Auburn Park beginning at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 13, there will be crafts on Auburn Square from 3-7 p.m. Concessions will be on the square from 3-10 p.m. A silent auction will be held in the council room from 3-6 p.m. There will be bingo on the square from 3-7 p.m. A raffle will be held on the square from 3-8:30 p.m. A coloring contest will be held on Main Street at 3 p.m. There will be inflatables and carnival games on Main Street from 3-7 p.m. A dunking booth will be on the square from 3-6 p.m. A kid’s parade will begin on Main Street at 6:30 p.m. Live Music will be featured with the No Deposit Band from 7-10 p.m.
Aug. 12 & 13
Mule Jam 2022
The Mule Jam 2022 will be held on Aug. 12 and 13 at the Logan County Extension Complex at 12 p.m. This will be a fun-filled event for the entire family. There will be a live and online auction as well as live demonstrations. One-day admission is $10 (age 16 and over), $5 (age 6 to 15), and for age 5 and under free. A weekend pass is $15 (age 16 and over), $5 (age 6 to 15), and for age 5 and under free. Daily activities include a kiddie train, wagon rides, speakers, mule demonstrations, bluegrass music, and much more. For more information, contact Cindy Odle at 615-904-5356, Tim Haley at 270-542-9175, or Will Gregory at 270-725-5626.
Friday, Aug. 12
Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission
The Logan County Tourist & Convention Commission will be holding its monthly board meeting on Friday, Aug. 12 at 11 a.m. at the tourism office located on the first floor of the Historic Logan County Courthouse, 200 W 4th Street, Russellville, KY 42276. For more information, call 270-726-1678.
Preschool Screening
Logan County Schools is scheduling preschool screening for the 2022-2023 year on Aug. 12 at the Logan County Career and Technical Center. For an appointment, call 270-726-2436.
Saturday, Aug. 13
Bucksville Cemetery Day
There will be a Bucksville Cemetery Day held Saturday, Aug. 13. The business meeting will be held at 11:30 a.m. with a potluck lunch to follow at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Summer Nights Cruise-In
Summer Nights Cruise-In at the Russellville Park Square will be held Saturday, Aug.13 from 5-8 p.m. All vehicles are welcome. There will be food, music, and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds go to Juvenile Diabetes, Hospice of Southern KY, and the Alzheimer’s Cooperation.
Concerts @ Carrico
Concerts @ Carrico- Music & Food Trucks will be held at the Carrico Park Square in Russellville Saturday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m. This is a free concert. Bring your lawn chairs. The featured musical guest is JD Shelburne.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Richardson
Reunion
The annual Richardson family reunion will be held Sunday, Aug. 14, at the Russellville City-County Park. Clubhouse doors will be open at 11 a.m. and a potluck meal will be served at 1 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 15
South Logan Water Association’s Board Meeting
South Logan Water Association’s Board Meeting will be held Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Adairville Fire Hall.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Dock Trot 2022
Saturday, Sept. 17 from 2:30-7:30 p.m. come on down to Lake Malone for the annual Dock Trot. The musical line-up has been kicked up a notch and will feature great local and regional groups plus a finale like never before with Lexington-based Jimmy Buffet/Island band Conch Republic on the beach. Make plans to attend and hop aboard your watercraft and embark on a musical journey listening to bands across the lake. No boat? No problem! There will be bands at the Shady Cliff Resort & Marina as well as the Lake Malone State Park beach. So, bring a chair and have a listen. Fireworks cap off the night at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 19-20
Genealogy Conference
Warren County Public Library is hosting a free genealogy conference in August at the Knicely Conference Center in Bowling Green. The event will be held on Aug. 19 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. There are 25 presentations scheduled. Two of those presentations will be “The History of Logan County and Her Records” and “Investigative Genetic Genealogy” by our Logan County’s Denise Shoulders. You can find more information on registration here: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event
Saturday, Aug. 20
Summer & 7th Block Party
Join us for our Summer & 7th Block Party Saturday, Aug. 20, a series of totally free food, fun, and fellowship on the Rhea Stadium Lawn. The Summer & 7th Block party is hosted by the Russellville United Methodist Temple and will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Burgers and hot dogs will be provided by our men’s cooking team, as well as popcorn. Los 3 Hermanos will be providing free popsicles for everyone (limit 1 per person). We will also have a bounce house, face painting, and gaga ball for the family to enjoy. At 7:30 p.m., our contemporary worship team will bring us music, and our pastor will bring a brief message. Bring a lawn chair or blanket, and bring your friends and family as we kick off the new school year right.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Old Fashioned Political Potluck
The Logan County Democrat Party invites you to an Old Fashioned Political Potluck held Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 6 p.m. at the Sportsman Club in Russellville to meet your local democratic candidates for the Nov. 8th General election. Bring a side dish or dessert. There will be a 50-50 drawing for a chance to bring home $300.
