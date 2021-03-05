Logan County Search & Rescue help many during flooding

Heavy rains kept members of Logan County’s Search & Rescue Squad busy Monday, March 1st after almost six inches of rain fell the day before.
Several drivers found themselves in deep trouble after attempting to cross over standing water on numerous roads in the county. This, according to Terry Cole, happens almost every time flooding occurs. Cole serves as director of the squad.
“I tell people on our Facebook page every year during the rainy season to “Turn Around and Don’t Drown” but, unfortunately, there are those who do not take heed and try anyway, and end up having to call for help.”
Cole said he loves his job of helping others but wishes people would not try and cross standing water on the road. A lot of times it never ends well and people who find themselves in trouble not only risk their own lives but those who have to come out and rescue them.
There were at least nine individuals that required rescuing Monday by numerous responding emergency agencies. One such incident left a man up a tree in the middle of the Red River.
“This individual attempted to cross the road near the Dot bridge and his car was quickly swept away into the Red River. He jumped on top of the car’s roof and then grabbed a tree as it floated by. We still don’t know where the car is,” said Cole. “People don’t realize that even a foot of water can lift up most vehicles.”
Several incidents occurred on U.S. 79 South (Clarksville Road). The area was clearly marked and motorists were warned at the bypass in Russellville there was two feet of water covering a section of the highway but there were still those who thought they could make it and ended up having to call for help. Another rescue was made on Lickskillit Road.
According to Cole, Logan County Clerk Scotty Harper helped two on the road he lives on. At least one where he used his tractor to pull them out.
“I just want to thank all those who came out to help during the flooding,” said Cole mentioning the members of the search & rescue squad, fire departments, sheriff’s department, EMS, emergency management, and the dispatchers at the emergency communications center. “A big shout-out to both state and county road departments for all they did as well,” Cole added.
