The 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Playoffs began last Friday with 32 teams trying to strive to survive. The field has been cut in half with 16 teams all having aspirations of playing for a state championship in less than a month.
The playoffs began with the opening round as district teams in each region played each other.
In Region 1, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats were defeated by the Hopkinsville Tigers 24-17 in their opening-round playoff game. The Tigers will play at the Logan County Cougars. The District 1 regular season champions defeated the Allen County-Scottsville Patriots 35-14.
The other portion of the bracket has the Warren East Raiders, the District 2 regular season champions, shutting out the Hopkins County Central Storm 46-0. The Raiders will host the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons (6-4) defeated the Warren Central Dragons 39-12.
Hopkinsville (6-5) v. Logan County (10-1) Madisonville-North Hopkins (7-4) v. Warren East (11-0)
In Region 2, the Spencer County Bears (9-1), the District 3 regular season champions, defeated the Shelby County Rockets 56-28. The Bears will host the winner of the Franklin County Flyers (5-5) who shutout the John Hardin Bulldogs 36-0.
The other portion of the bracket has the Central Yellow Jackets (6-4), the District 4 regular season champions, advance to the next round due to a forfeiture by the Marion County Knights. The Yellow Jackets will play the North Oldham Mustangs who shut out the Valley Vikings 41-0.
Franklin County (6-5) v. Spencer County (10-1) North Oldham (5-6) v. Central (7-4)
In the Region 3 portion of the tournament, the Lexington Catholic Knights, the District 5 regular season champions, defeated the Scott Eagles 50-6. The Knights will host the Bourbon County Colonels, who defeated the Holmes Bulldogs (28-14.
The other portion of the bracket has the Boyd County Lions, the District 6 regular season champion, who defeated the Anderson County Bearcats 41-14. The Lions will host the Boyle County Rebels, the defending Class 4-A state football champions, who shut out the Rowan County Vikings 49-0.
Bourbon County (3-8) v. Lexington Catholic (9-2) Boyle County (9-2) v. Boyd County (8-3)
In Region 4, the Corbin Redhounds (10-0), the District 7 regular season champions, defeated the Harlan County Black Bears 55-7. The Redhounds will host the Letcher County Central Cougars, who defeated the Knox Central Panthers 61-6.
The other portion of the bracket has the Johnson Central Golden Eagles (8-2), the District 8 regular season champions, defeating the Lincoln County Patriots 36-7. The Golden Eagles will host the Wayne County Cardinals, who defeated the Clay County Tigers 49-21.
Letcher County Central (8-3) v. Corbin (11-0) Wayne County (8-3) v. Johnson County Central (9-2)
After this week’s regional semifinal round of games, the elite eight teams remaining will be matched up in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds based on each team’s RPI, their strength of schedule with the two remaining teams playing for the Class 4-A state championship on Fri. Dec. 2nd at 7:00 p.m.
Warren East has the 4th highest RPI in Class 4-A while Logan county has the 6th highest.
