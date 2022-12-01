The Franklin-Simpson Lady Cats and Wildcats Basketball teams participated in the annual Paul Gray Prep Sports Basketball Media Day at the Bowling Green High School Auditorium.
Lady Cats’ head coach Ashley Taylor along with her players Ashanti Johnson, Malaya Partinger, Hadley Turner, and Jakaya Warfield (all seniors), and Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer, along with his players Jalen Briscoe, DeMarcus Hogan, and Gabe Jones (all seniors) answered questions from the media about preparation and games for the upcoming season.
“This was great. The Paul Gray Prep Sports Media Day does a great job for girls’ basketball. It lets these girls talk about basketball, their hard work, and highlight what they do day in and day out for the program.”
“It’s a fun event for everyone,” Wildcats’ head coach Dee Spencer said. “You’re getting kids out of their comfort zone. I think it is really good to get the guys to participate in something like this. My guys were nervous but it was good for them. They need something like this. Experiencing talking like this and how to handle themselves. I am glad they got to do that. We had a good time talking about our team.”
Both teams are preparing for their season opener on Tue. Nov. 29th. The Lady Cats will play at the Hart County Lady Raiders in the opening round of the Class 2-A Tournament while the Wildcats will host the Monroe County Falcons in a JV/Varsity doubleheader at the F-S Gym.
