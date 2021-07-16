John Edmond White, 71, of Elkton, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at Logan Memorial Hospital ER in Russellville.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16 at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church in Elkton with Rev. Phillip Suber officiating. Burial will follow in the Elkton Glenwood Cemetery. Visitation began at the church Friday, July 16 at 11 a.m. until service time. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
