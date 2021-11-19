Gov. Andy Beshear celebrated President Joe Biden signing the bipartisan federal infrastructure bill into law, which includes multibillion-dollar investments in Kentucky.
“The bipartisan infrastructure bill is going to be transformational for this commonwealth,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s going to help us build the infrastructure we need to ensure an economy that is on fire doesn’t just continue for three years, but for the next thirty years.”
In addition to American Rescue Plan Act funding, under the bipartisan infrastructure bill, Kentucky will receive:
More than $4.7 billion over five years to repair roads and bridges and create high-quality, well-paying jobs for Kentucky families;
$647 million to improve water infrastructure;
$100 million to provide high-speed internet coverage across the state, and 1.4 million Kentuckians (33%) will also be eligible to apply for the Affordable Connectivity Fund to expand access to high-speed, affordable internet;
$391 million over five years in public transportation funding;
$204 million over five years to improve airports;
$69 million to expand the state’s electric vehicle charging network;
$19 million to protect against wildfires;
$18 million to protect against cyberattacks; and
Benefits from a $3.5 billion national investment in weatherization, which will reduce energy costs for families and small businesses nationwide.
