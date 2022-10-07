On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, the Logan County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to a single-vehicle collision on US 431 North/Lewisburg Road.
The Lewisburg Fire Department responded and assisted Dylan Goodwin, 22, of Lewisburg, the single occupant of the vehicle by non-mechanical means. It was reported Goodwin was conscious and alert but had obvious injuries to his face, head, and right arm due to being partially ejected through the windshield. He was treated on the scene and transported by Logan County EMS to Logan Memorial Hospital.
The investigation at the scene revealed that Goodwin was traveling northbound on Lewisburg Road, and due to unknown reasons, veered off the right side of the road, into the ditch, before striking a mailbox and impacting a large concrete culvert throwing him into the windshield.
The collision is being investigated by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department. Fatigue is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision.
