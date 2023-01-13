Kentuckians seeking help to pay for college or technical training can take advantage of student aid programs administered by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“Right now, Kentucky has record economic momentum, and that means there’s going to be great jobs available for graduates who have the skills to succeed in those roles,” Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said. “Pursuing higher education, whether at a four-year college, a two-year college or a technical school, can help students prepare for the best possible opportunities coming their way.”
KHEAA has a number of student financial aid programs Kentuckians can use to help pay for that training and education, including:
College Access Program (CAP) Grant. CAP awards help students in need of financial assistance pay for classes at Kentucky’s public and private two- and four-year colleges.
Kentucky Tuition Grant (KTG). Students enrolled full-time in an associate’s or bachelor’s degree program at the state’s private colleges may be eligible for a KTG award.
Early Childhood Development Scholarship. This scholarship helps Kentuckians earn credentials in early childhood education.
Teacher Scholarship. This program helps support students who want to become teachers with financial assistance to help pay for school.
For complete information about these and other programs, visit kheaa.com and look for KHEAA-Administered Programs under the Paying for College tab.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers KEES, need-based grants and other programs to help students pay their higher education expenses. Kentucky Lottery funds pay for many of those programs. For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
In addition, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA also disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
