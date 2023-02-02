FEB. 11
American Legion Catfish Dinner
Simpson American Legion Post 62 will have a membership fish fry at the post home in Franklin on Feb. 11. Dinner begins at five o’clock. The menu includes catfish, white beans, cornbread, and coleslaw. Anyone interested in joining Post 62 and current members are invited. There is no post-meeting that week. Contact Liz Burris for more information.
