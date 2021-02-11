On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s positivity rate has decreased again to 7.5%.
“We are still seeing far too many deaths, but this decreased positivity rate is a really hopeful leading indicator,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have come so far in our fight against this virus — now, we need to hang on until we reach the finish line.”
This afternoon, Gov. Beshear updated Kentuckians on a hazardous winter storm system that is affecting communities across the state and will make travel dangerous today and Thursday. To learn more see the full release.
Case Information
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
New cases today: 1,914
New deaths today: 49
Positivity rate: 7.5%
Total deaths: 4,175
Currently hospitalized: 1,191
Currently in ICU: 336
Currently on ventilator: 169
Long-Term Care Update
Cabinet for Health and Family Services Inspector General Adam Mather announced that CVS Health vaccinations are 88% complete in the state’s long-term care facilities and 79% complete in the state’s assisted living facilities. Walgreens vaccinations are 100% complete in long-term care facilities and 90% complete in assisted living facilities. CVS Health and Walgreens contracted with the federal government to provide long-term care and assisted living staff and resident vaccinations nationwide.
Mather also announced that vaccinations have begun for Supports for Community Living (SCL) residents. SCL provides assistance to individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability to help them live in the community as independently as possible.
“There are a total of 137 SCL residential providers in the commonwealth and 103 counties have at least one SCL residential location,” Mather said. “We’ve already immunized 1,110 SCL residents out of 3,524 with the help of Walgreens, local health departments and community leaders. Within two weeks, each facility will at least have appointments scheduled. We’re very appreciative of Walgreens and their efforts.
“We’re currently working on an additional program with local health departments to reach out to our senior/elderly, lower-income congregate living spaces in order to get clinics set up for them. That really speaks to the equity challenges that we’re working so hard to address in the commonwealth.”
Kentucky Broadband Initiative
Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on the state’s broadband speed test, which he said is a necessary step toward providing broadband internet connectivity to every Kentuckian.
“Closing the digital divide is critical for economic development, education and creating the jobs of the future right here in Kentucky,” said Adkins. “Three weeks into the speed test, I am happy to report that 52,803 households have participated so far. The counties with the highest participation rates so far are Caldwell, Scott, Harlan and Hancock counties. On the opposite end of the spectrum — we need you to help us spread the word in Jefferson, McCreary, Boone and Meade counties. We need everyone — no matter where you are from — to participate. It takes 30 seconds and is completely anonymous.”
Kentuckians can visit speedtest.ky.gov to take the test.
Gov. Beshear Visits Eastern Kentucky
On Tuesday, Gov. Beshear and Adkins toured AppHarvest’s flagship high-tech indoor farm in Morehead for the first time and spoke about the company’s success as it transforms Kentucky’s economy while creating good-paying jobs and providing fresh, sustainable produce to the Eastern United States. To learn more, see the full release.
“This is a part of Kentucky that is really making a difference, bringing innovation and vision, creating jobs of the future,” said Adkins.
“Gov. Beshear also visited Rajant, a wireless communications company that has been in Morehead for a few years, hiring the graduates coming out of the Space Science Center at Morehead State University and building bright futures in Eastern Kentucky as well,” Adkins added. “If you watched the Super Bowl the other night, on the NFL sidelines, the actual radio communications device coaches used were Rajant devices built by Morehead State graduates.”
Gov. Beshear today also visited the Kentucky Fresh Harvest (KFH) facility in Lincoln County. In October 2020, KFH officially opened the first high-tech vegetable greenhouse in the Bluegrass.
Memorial
“Today, we honor Marianne Lee Snowden from Walton, Kentucky, who passed away Thursday, Jan. 14 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Florence from complications due to COVID-19. Marianne was only 29 years old,” said Gov. Beshear. “Marianne’s parents, Sherry and Herb Snowden, described her life as an epitome of love that radiated into everything she did.
“She had quite the knack for remembering birthdays; calling each of her friends and family members to sing happy birthday and make their day extra special. She was actively involved in NorthKey Community Care in Williamstown where she loved working in the greenhouse as a florist.
“Marianne was also very active in the Special Olympics where she loved cheerleading, running track, bowling and playing softball. She loved anything Disney and was a huge Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins fan.
“Marianne was sick for 11 days before she passed, begging to go home every day. Her mom stressed, ‘If you don’t think COVID is bad, it’s worse than you think. My daughter passed away from it. Gone almost four weeks and I don’t know what to do with myself. Send prayers, wear your masks and keep your distance.’ We are certainly praying for this family, and let’s mask up in Marianne’s honor.”
Welcome to the discussion.
