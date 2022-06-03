Poore’s Nursery & Farms a 2022 Certified Farm Market

Poore’s Nursery & Farms of Logan County is one of the 126 markets across the Commonwealth accepted into the 2022 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.
In joining the KFB Certified Farm Market Program, Poore’s Nursery & Farms, has committed to offering quality products and service to their customers. Acceptance by Farm Bureau tells customers that this market meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.
Poore’s Nursery & Farms sells a variety of fruits and vegetables as well as honey. Farm fresh produce includes beans, broccoli, cabbage, corn, cucumbers, eggplants, peas, peppers, squash, tomatoes, Irish and sweet potatoes, onions, cantaloupe, watermelons, honeydew, canary melon, peaches, and apples. In the Fall they produce gourds, pumpkins, and honey. For more information about Poore’s Nursery & Farms, call 270-542-4828, email poore@logantele.com, or follow them on Facebook.
“One of the more positive things we have seen take place over the last couple of years is the increased consumer demand for locally grown foods, and with this demand, our Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market (CFM) program continues to grow, as well,” KFB President Mark Haney said. “We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state.”
Markets certified through this program are identified by the KFB Certified Farm Market logo and listed in our online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits with the intent to increase the net farm income of member markets.
The KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card is available at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Consumers can also go to the KFB Certified Farm Market website — kyfb.com/certified — for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.
KFB is proudly celebrating its 27th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program. To learn more, visit kyfb.com/certified, e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com, or “Like” the Certified Farm Market Facebook page at facebook.com/KYCertifiedFarmMarket.
