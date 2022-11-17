Thanksgiving is a blessed holiday to share with your own special family. Sometimes one needs to think outside the box and remember that everyone doesn’t have that perfect family to celebrate.
One Thanksgiving, Mama gave her family the most blessed celebration I ever remember. She had lots of preparations to make and cooking to do. They would be the traditional food items to be served: turkey, dressing, and cranberry sauce with lots of family favorites.
Mama had a friend she knew would be alone on Thanksgiving.
She invited this fine older gentleman to share our food at home that Thanksgiving. I never realized how compassionate and kind my Mama was.
Everyone in the family was all in, except one member who insisted Thanksgiving was for family. As for my opinion, I was “all in“ to be able to share my family‘s blessings with a lonely soul. The one selfish family member was overruled.
Charity and love for others prevailed that Thanksgiving day.
When I greeted our friend at the door, he wore the biggest smile on his happy face. I felt so much joy in my heart, feeling the blessing of sharing. The conversation was friendly and warm, and the food was delicious.
The lesson Mama taught us that day, made me feel sure she was an angel with a shining soul. Bodies were nourished with food that day but more importantly, our souls were nourished with love and human kindness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.