MARCH 8LEAD/IDA Meeting
The Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD) will hold its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, March 8 at 7 a.m. in the Logan County Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room in the Harrison-Hite Building, 116 South Main Street, Russellville. The Logan Industrial Development Authority, (IDA) will hold its regular monthly meeting following the LEAD meeting. LEAD and IDA meetings are open to the public. All who live and/or do business in Logan County are welcome to attend. For more information, please call the LEAD office at 270-726-9575.
MARCH 13
Russellville Chapter DAR Meeting
The Russellville Chapter DAR will have their regular meeting on March 13 at 3 p.m. at the Caldwell House on 151 East 6th Street, Russellville, with the speaker Kathern Parker’s subject being Captain John E. Wright: A Tale of Boots and Saddles. The hostesses are Marilyn Griffin, Judy Wilcutt, and Martha Davenport. All DAR members are urged to bring a friend who is interested in being a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. This program should be of interest to all DAR members and should promote an incentive to come and support our fellow daughter who has spent lots of time preparing this enticing title of history. There will be a discussion about our Flag Day Luncheon in June where we will be honoring the Desert Storm Veterans of Logan County we are trying to locate. What a wonderful project we are undertaking.
MARCH 16 & APRIL 13
Little Cougar Academy
Logan County’s Little Cougar Academy spring 2023 registration will be held March 16 and April 13 from 5-7 p.m. (dinner from 5-5:30 p.m.) at Logan County Career & Technical Center (LCCTC) on 68-80 right down from Logan County High School. This event will be open to parents and incoming 2023-24 kindergarten students enrolling in Logan County Schools. The purpose of the event is to help provide your child for a smooth transition to kindergarten, teaches parents to become “teachers” of their child, provides families with resources and information on getting their child school ready, and learn some of the necessary developmental skills students need to be successful the first year of school. Each night focuses on a new activity for each developmental area: communication, motor, social-emotional, cognitive, and adaptive skills. You can register online by visiting https//bit.ly/LittleCougarAcademy If you cannot access the online registration form, please call Amy at 270-726-2436 to register by phone.
MARCH 17, 27 & April 14
Russellville Preschool Academy
The Russellville Preschool Academy at R.E. Stevenson Elementary will be conducting screenings on the following dates: Friday, March 17, Monday, March 27, and Friday, April 14. The screenings will consist of the following: Speech Language Screener, Brigance Screen III, and a Parent interview. Children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 1. Please call Linda Shelton at 270-791-2217 or 270-726 3927 to schedule an appointment for a screener.
MARCH 24
Notes Over Noodles
The Russellville Panther Band will be hosting Notes Over Noodles on Friday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m. Doors Open at 5:45 p.m. at the Russellville High School gym. Tickets include a pasta dinner, drink, and dessert. There will be a live auction and a musical showcase featuring the students of Russellville High School Panther Band and Chorus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.