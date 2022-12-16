Ray Wilson reported to Logan Fiscal Court the number of animals taken in by the Logan County Humane Society for the calendar year of 2022 to date versus 2021.
In 2021, there were 1,144 animals brought to the Humane Society. So far this year, there have been 1,137. Adoptions have almost tripled from 292 to 642. Those euthanized have dropped from 153 to 71.
The Logan County Humane Society is an independent, non-profit agency contracted by Logan County to provide an open intake facility for stray dogs and cats.
The Humane Society receives compensation from the City of Russellville and from Logan County Fiscal Court to run the shelter and care for animals. “These funds represent less than one third of our operating budget, so we rely heavily on donations,” said Wilson.
The Logan County Humane Society hosts several fundraisers throughout the year, leaning on community members to help save the lives of the many animals that come through the shelter. If it wasn’t for the community, the Humane Society would not be able to save as many animals as it does.
Wilson added that along with funding, the animals at the shelter desperately require attention provided by volunteers in order to stay mentally healthy. Coming to the shelter and petting the animals, showing them that they are loved, makes such a big difference.
If you’d like to adopt a pet, donate or volunteer time with the animals, contact the shelter at 270-726-2186 or visit them at 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville.
