FRANKLIN FAVORITE

Date: NOV. 17, 2022

Contact: Chris Cooper 270-772-2234 (this is my cell)

editor@franklinfavorite.com

Volume: 166

Issue: 46

No. of sections: 1 No. pages: 08

All articles on Page 1 and all obituaries must run. The articles that are marked MUST on the other pages are the only ones I have to get in this budget. All others are at your discretion.

* Please run all photos with attached articles unless otherwise instructed

* Please follow the budget as written and if there is a problem, contact me.

SECTION A1

PAGE 1 - START ALL ON FRONT

1. FRANWS-11-17-22 City Commission, 19.5 inches

2. FRANWS-11-17-22 CENTER Election Results, 35.9 inches with 11 photos (PUT FIRST PHOTO ON PAGE 1 AND JUMP THE REST TO A LAYOUT ON PAGE B1)

3. FRANWS-11-17-22 Frosty Freeze, 29 inches with photo

4. FRANWS-11-17-22 Drug Bust, 9.5 inches with a mugshot

PAGE A2 - OBITUARIES & JUMPS

FRANWS-11-17-22 Ann Martin, 1.3 inches

FRANWS-11-17-22 Miles Johnson, 1.5 inches

FRANWS-11-17-22 Winter Weather Prep, 39.1 inches with 1 photo

FRANWS-11-17-22 Last Call, 15.5 inches

FRANWS-11-17-22 Community Events, 27.1 inches

PAGE A3 - NEWS

FRANWS-11-17-22 Contest Winners, 11.6 inches with 1 photo

FRANWS-11-17-22 Police Beat, 15.5 inches

PAGE A4

FRANWS-11-17-22 Grise Column, 9.2 inches with a headshot

FRANWS-11-17-22 Scales Column, 24.2 inches with a headshot

FRANWS-11-17-22 Dietrich Column, 29.2 inches with a headshot

FRANWS-11-17-22 Golden Column, 23.6 inches with a headshot

FRANWS-11-17-22 CARTOON

PAGE A5 & A6 - JUMPS OR FILLER

PAGE A7 - FULL PAGE AD

PAGE A8 - FULL PAGE AD 

PAGE B1 - ELECTION LAYOUT

PAGE B2 & B3 - SPORTS

FRANWS-11-17-22 WKU Toppers, 32.7 inches with 2 photos

FRANWS-11-17-22 FS Basketball, 11.9 inches with photos

FRANWS-11-17-22 Lady Cats, 16.5 inches with 1 photo

PAGE B4 - FULL PAGE AD

PAGE B5 - FULL PAGE AD

PAGE B6 - SPORTS 

FRANWS-11-17-22 Cheerleaders, 42.7 inches with 1 photo

PAGE B7 - JUMPS

PAGE B8 - FULL PAGE AD

FILLERS

FRANWS-11-17-22 Veteran Center, 39.3 inches with a graphic

FRANWS-11-17-22 Distillery, 66.1 inches and 2 photos

FRANWS-11-17-22 Family Enrichment Centers, 47.4 inches

FRANWS-11-17-22 Opioid Funds, 10.6 inches

FRANWS-11-17-22 KY Health News, 27.6 inches

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.