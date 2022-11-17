FRANKLIN FAVORITE
Date: NOV. 17, 2022
Contact: Chris Cooper 270-772-2234 (this is my cell)
Volume: 166
Issue: 46
No. of sections: 1 No. pages: 08
All articles on Page 1 and all obituaries must run. The articles that are marked MUST on the other pages are the only ones I have to get in this budget. All others are at your discretion.
* Please run all photos with attached articles unless otherwise instructed
* Please follow the budget as written and if there is a problem, contact me.
SECTION A1
PAGE 1 - START ALL ON FRONT
1. FRANWS-11-17-22 City Commission, 19.5 inches
2. FRANWS-11-17-22 CENTER Election Results, 35.9 inches with 11 photos (PUT FIRST PHOTO ON PAGE 1 AND JUMP THE REST TO A LAYOUT ON PAGE B1)
3. FRANWS-11-17-22 Frosty Freeze, 29 inches with photo
4. FRANWS-11-17-22 Drug Bust, 9.5 inches with a mugshot
PAGE A2 - OBITUARIES & JUMPS
FRANWS-11-17-22 Ann Martin, 1.3 inches
FRANWS-11-17-22 Miles Johnson, 1.5 inches
FRANWS-11-17-22 Winter Weather Prep, 39.1 inches with 1 photo
FRANWS-11-17-22 Last Call, 15.5 inches
FRANWS-11-17-22 Community Events, 27.1 inches
PAGE A3 - NEWS
FRANWS-11-17-22 Contest Winners, 11.6 inches with 1 photo
FRANWS-11-17-22 Police Beat, 15.5 inches
PAGE A4
FRANWS-11-17-22 Grise Column, 9.2 inches with a headshot
FRANWS-11-17-22 Scales Column, 24.2 inches with a headshot
FRANWS-11-17-22 Dietrich Column, 29.2 inches with a headshot
FRANWS-11-17-22 Golden Column, 23.6 inches with a headshot
FRANWS-11-17-22 CARTOON
PAGE A5 & A6 - JUMPS OR FILLER
PAGE A7 - FULL PAGE AD
PAGE A8 - FULL PAGE AD
PAGE B1 - ELECTION LAYOUT
PAGE B2 & B3 - SPORTS
FRANWS-11-17-22 WKU Toppers, 32.7 inches with 2 photos
FRANWS-11-17-22 FS Basketball, 11.9 inches with photos
FRANWS-11-17-22 Lady Cats, 16.5 inches with 1 photo
PAGE B4 - FULL PAGE AD
PAGE B5 - FULL PAGE AD
PAGE B6 - SPORTS
FRANWS-11-17-22 Cheerleaders, 42.7 inches with 1 photo
PAGE B7 - JUMPS
PAGE B8 - FULL PAGE AD
FILLERS
FRANWS-11-17-22 Veteran Center, 39.3 inches with a graphic
FRANWS-11-17-22 Distillery, 66.1 inches and 2 photos
FRANWS-11-17-22 Family Enrichment Centers, 47.4 inches
FRANWS-11-17-22 Opioid Funds, 10.6 inches
FRANWS-11-17-22 KY Health News, 27.6 inches
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.