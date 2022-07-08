The hot and humid morning of July 4th did not stop a large crowd from gathering on 8th Street in Russellville for the annual Bob and Joyce Guion 4th of July Kiddie parade — the first one in almost three years — hosted by the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution.
When asked about taking on parade hosting responsibilities, Adam Scales, president of the chapter, said, “My answer to that is why not? We’re the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) of Logan County, so what better group to represent the 4th of July? Especially with kids today being taught many falsehoods about America and what America means.” He continued, “Abraham Lincoln once said, ‘America was the last great hope of Earth.’ So, we need to teach our young people, and some adults, that America is the best place this side of heaven.”
The morning featured a safety escort by the Russellville Police Department, Russellville City Fire Department, and the Russellville Rural Fire Department along the route. Participants began on West 8th Street and headed north on Main Street to Joe Carrico Park (the square), turning west onto 4th Street, then south onto Winter Street, and back to the beginning. The crowd stretched the three blocks from Joe Carrico Park to the Methodist Temple at 7th Street.
Russellville Rural Fire Department volunteers James and Darlene Kemp said, “Being able to celebrate positively means a great deal. It’s a good way to bring back some of the patriotism and get us going in the right direction again.”
After the parade, several local businesses sponsored refreshments of lemonade, water, and cookies for participants to enjoy. Post Oak Baptist Church also gave out grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs, polish sausages, and French fries. Post Oak Sunday school teacher and deacon Tracy Jackson said, “We were looking for ministries to reach out to the community. So we found opportunities, and this is one of them. We go out and grill hot dogs and hamburgers, give them away to anybody who wants them, and share the love of Jesus with everybody.”
Another fun activity for the morning was Creative Control Face Painting by Jayne Constant and her assistant, Michele Madison. “We wanted to be a part of this today because the Guion Kiddie Parade is a classic institution in Russellville, and we’re so glad it’s back,” said Jayne.
“I think it’s important to have something to do for the summer and celebrate Independence day for the country. Patriotism is important to us as a family, instilling those values at an early age. It’s also about being a part of the community and seeing an awesome turnout with the other folks braving the heat. God gave us a beautiful sunny day, and it’s great to be outdoors,” said Russellville resident Joe Fagella, who attended with his five daughters. “I LOVE this! It’s as All-American as it gets,” exclaimed another participant.
David Guion, a nephew of parade founders Bob and Joyce Guion, said, “Being a member of the SAR, this is a perfect marriage of numerous things. It’s an opportunity to exhibit patriotism, for the children to learn about true patriotism, and to keep the Guion memory going in all the work they’ve done for the community over the years, especially through this parade.” He continued, “I’m excited about it and hope we can continue every year.”
Carol Guion Switzer, daughter of Bob and Joyce, said, “It was wonderful to see so many families participating in the parade Monday. I want to give a special thanks to David Guion and all of the members of the SAR chapter who did a great job. My parents would be very proud that the parade started by a bunch of neighborhood kids years ago was still happening. What a wonderful day!”
