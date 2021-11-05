Daniel Boone bike route completed
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary (KYTC) Jim Gray and local officials gathered in Berea recently to celebrate the completion of a four-month roadside signage project identifying Kentuckys new U.S. Bicycle Route 21 (USBR). The route stretches across through 10 counties and 15 communities and will be a part of a national route that ultimately spans from Cleveland, Ohio to Atlanta, Ga.
