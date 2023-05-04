As the warmer weather season moves in and mowing operations pickup, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) wants to remind residents, business operators, and property owners along US and KY routes that any signs placed on right-of-way are prohibited.
Election signs, yard sale signs, and real estate signs are just some examples of common signs illegally placed on right-of-way along state routes.
Mowing crews will remove illegally placed signs as they come across them. Some signs create safety hazards for motorists as they can interfere with sight distance. Those signs will be removed as quickly as possible. Any signs taken by the mowing contractor or KYTC crews will be taken to the local county KYTC facility. The signs will be held for a limited amount of time to be reclaimed.
It is also illegal to attach items such as flyers, posters, balloons, or streamers to stop signs, highway markers, or any other road sign or utility pole. Illegal placement on utility poles presents additional obstacles and potential dangers for utility crew workers.
The District 3 area serves Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties.
