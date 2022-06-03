4th GradeAll A’s
Brett Adler
Parker Daughtery
Landree Holloway
Layla Lee
Carter Montgomery
Sabrina Montgomery
Jillian Wells
Silas Torbett
A’s & B’s
Parker Bristow
Blayne Campbell
Bentley Rushing
Deklan Ruuska
Eli Sayne
Fallon Slate
Brayden Stone
Ethan Wright
5th GradeAll A’s
Peyton Borders
Lane Bush
Aniston Eggleston
Ty Nourse
Willow Romans
Bently Rye
Emma Stranger
Anne Tabor
Katelyn Wright
A’s & B’s
Sam Bruner
Layden Cowan
Tyler Driskill
Ella Gettings
Lucas Jones
Gibson Kirby
Avery Owen
Corbin Ruuska
Ian Simpson
Caroline White
Odin Wood
6th GradeAll A’s
Brenley Adler
Jaynes Campbell
Jonas Hayes
Abigail Head
Chloe Meredith
Maggie Mitchell
Atalie Robertson
Grace Tabor
Sadie Violette
A’s & B’s
Reece Bush
Skylar Blake
Piper Daniel
Kenton Holloway
Emma Knight
Michael Montgomery
Jackson Phelps
7th GradeAll A’s
Heather McGee
Ashley McIntosh
Emily McIntosh
Jonas Romans
Kaylee Rye
A’s & B’s
Madison Ashby
Hayden Blake
Colton Eggleston
Addison Holloway
Jase Laster
Michelle Rodriguez
Landen Stahl
Adrionna Self
Piper Wells
Aubrey Young
8th GradeAll A’s
Brody Bush
Kinley Durbin
Emma Goodwin
Makayla Head
Jackson Kemplin
Caiden Kirby
Makaela Pitts
Karson Rodgers
Nia Scipio
Kingsley Stratton
Will Tabor
Brett Triplett
Jackson Williams
A’s & B’s
Casey Armstrong
Jonathan Baker
Will Jepson
Addison Kondracki
Zach Krohn
Tynslee Key
TaNieah Long
Hannah Meacham
Kerrihana Miller
Jacob Morr
Nathan Phelps
Eli Poore
Jon Luke Robertson
Arelyn Ruuska
Jason Scott
